Rockwood Capital Announces Senior Management Promotions

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwood Capital, LLC ("Rockwood") today announced that it has promoted five members of its senior investment and corporate teams. The promotions recognize exceptional individual performance and demonstrate the twenty-five-year-old firm's commitment to developing its professionals.

"We are committed to delivering strong investment performance and client service to our investors over the long term and believe that a prerequisite to achieving these goals is recruiting, developing, and retaining exceptional talent," said Tyson Skillings, one of Rockwood's Managing Partners. "We put a tremendous amount of effort into fostering an environment where talented individuals are supported, challenged and incentivized to 'put down roots.' As such, contributing to the development of these five, homegrown leaders has been incredibly rewarding. We expect this group to drive different facets of our business for many years to come."

Beau Baiocchi , San Francisco , moving from Director to Managing Director. Mr. Baiocchi focuses on West Coast asset management and is the portfolio manager for one of Rockwood's separate account initiatives. Mr. Baiocchi has been with Rockwood since 2004.



Marti Breier, Los Angeles, moving from Associate General Counsel, Investments, to General Counsel. Ms. Breier will serve as chief legal officer and have overall responsibility for the firm's legal affairs. Ms. Breier has been with Rockwood since 2009.



Jaclyn Chou, San Francisco, moving from Director, Financial Operations, to Executive Director, Financial Operations. Ms. Chou is responsible for Rockwood's Financial Operations function, including accounting and reporting, portfolio analytics, cash management, and investor reporting. Ms. Chou has been with Rockwood since 2005.



Matthew Friedman, San Francisco, moving from Director to Managing Director. Mr. Friedman focuses on acquisitions and select asset management responsibilities across property sectors in the Denver, Seattle and Portland markets. Mr. Friedman has been with Rockwood since 2009.



, , moving from Director to Managing Director. Mr. Friedman focuses on acquisitions and select asset management responsibilities across property sectors in the , and markets. Mr. Friedman has been with Rockwood since 2009. Richard Kramer , New York , moving from Director to Managing Director. Mr. Kramer focuses on acquisitions across property sectors in the Boston and Washington, D.C. markets. Mr. Kramer has been with Rockwood since 2003.

About Rockwood

Rockwood is a real estate investment management firm founded in 1995 that provides debt and equity capital combined with real estate operating expertise for the repositioning, recapitalization, development and redevelopment of residential, office, research and development, retail and hotel space in key markets throughout the United States. Rockwood and its principals have invested on behalf of Rockwood's clients approximately $31.4 billion of total capitalization in real estate and real estate-related assets through commingled funds and separate accounts. Rockwood is a 72-person organization with offices in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, and Los Angeles, CA that manages a portfolio of approximately $4.5 billion of net equity value and approximately $9.0 billion of gross real estate value as of 9/30/2019. Rockwood's international investor base includes sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, funds of funds, high net worth individuals and family offices.

