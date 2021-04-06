Rocky Mountain Automotive Press Association Names 2021 Ram 1500 TRX ‘Truck of the Year’

The Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) has named the new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX "Truck of the Year."

"There was some really great competition this year for 'Truck of the Year' in the Denver Region," said RMAP President Craig Conover. "However, the Ram 1500 TRX was the run-away winner among the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press group of automotive journalists."

For RMAP's Truck of the Year award, the vehicle nominating committee considered a number of attributes, including performance, value, vehicle features and how well the vehicle handled and performed on the Rocky Mountain region's varied and often rugged roads and terrain. The field was narrowed to four finalists before voting, and when the entire RMAP membership's votes were tallied, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX was declared the winner.

RMAP

2021 marks the 15th annual Rocky Mountain Vehicle of the Year awards. The goal is to recognize vehicles that are all-new or significantly revised for the 2021 model year. In order to be eligible for the award, vehicles must be in the Rocky Mountain regional press fleet and/or available for RMAP members to test at their events.

RMAP membership consists of automotive journalists from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Kansas, and Nebraska. RMAP members reach millions of potential car, SUV, and truck buyers via the internet, in print, on TV, or via radio. RMAP journalists regularly receive manufacturer press fleet vehicles for review and testing. They also interact with automaker's executives, engineers, designers, and other representatives to learn all the details about the latest vehicles. Ultimately, RMAP members serve to help the buying public make educated choices regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader. Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck straight from the factory, the Ram 1500 TRX has been tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme durability. Class-leading, uncompromising performance in the harshest environments is achieved in part through the 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine. Stratospheric power delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph and a top speed 118 mph. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

The Ram 1500 TRX builds on everything the award-winning Ram 1500 lineup delivers – including world-class luxurious interiors with premium materials and incredible attention to detail, segment-leading ride-quality and comfort, and a superior level of refinement and sophistication – and raises the no-compromise benchmark for power, performance, durability, technology and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup.

Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via an all-new custom suspension composed of the highest possible quality components and tuning geared towards high-speed desert runs, producing even more capability on the street or in the desert. The Ram 1500 TRX boasts a ground clearance of 11.8 inches due in part to a 2-inch ride height increase when compared with the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup, along with aggressive 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory All-Terrain 325/65/R18 tires. This combination enables TRX to clear surface obstacles easily and at high speeds.

A luxurious and spacious interior offers authentic, premium materials, colors and textures, including hand-wrapped leather instrument panels for unexpected luxury throughout. As a segment disrupter, the standard Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

