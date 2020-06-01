Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design hosts a virtual exhibition for Denver's newest professional artists and designers

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is excited to invite the public to its free Spring 2020 Virtual Graduation Exhibition Opening Reception on June 5, 2020.

RMCAD and Denver Digerati have joined in a new partnership to present our Spring 2020 Graduating Students' final projects in a virtual art exhibition through the streaming service Supernova.video (powered by Denver Digerati, a 501 (c) (3) organization). The Philip J. Steele Gallery on RMCAD's campus is creating a unique opportunity to digitally display artwork in a meaningful fashion for its alumni that just graduated this past spring. The exhibition will feature dynamic videos of students' work from a variety of disciplines and mediums. To prepare students for this experience, the Philip J. Steele Gallery is working remotely with students to convert student-captured documentation of 2D/3D work into an engaging motion-based video.

At the beginning of the exhibition, RMCAD will be hosting a virtual opening reception via Zoom. Students and guests will join the reception to view students' works and have the opportunity to communicate with one another. The purpose of the virtual opening reception is to give students and guests the opportunity to come together as a community in one location and celebrate the hard work of Denver's newest artists and designers. Those who cannot make the opening reception will be able to view it on the RMCAD website in its entirety. For all media inquiries, please contact Rick Dailey at [email protected].

ABOUT THE PHILIP J. STEELE GALLERY

The Philip J. Steele Gallery is the largest dedicated gallery space on RMCAD's campus. The Gallery exhibits student, alumni, and faculty work in addition to nationally and internationally renowned visiting artist, scholars, and designers. The Gallery mission is to create a space for dialogue, using contemporary art as a vehicle for critical discourse. Due to COVID-19, the gallery hours are closed until further notice.

ABOUT ROCKY MOUNTAIN COLLEGE OF ART + DESIGN

A premier arts school in the Denver area, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an innovative, rigorous, and community-oriented global learning environment that inspires passion for critical thinking and prepares learners to be forces of change in the creative industries, our communities, and the world. Find more information at www.RMCAD.edu or by calling 800.888.ARTS.

