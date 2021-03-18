Rodan + Fields Appoints Dimitri Haloulos as New Chief Executive Officer + President

Haloulos has over 20 years of extensive omni-channel experience in the consumer-packaged goods and retail space with a track record of scaling innovative global brands. He joined Rodan + Fields in January 2020 as the Chief Growth Officer to innovate and expand the brand in support of advancing the company's goal of bringing dermatology-inspired skincare to more people. Prior to Rodan + Fields, Haloulos served as the CEO of BevMo! for four years, leading the transformation of the West Coast's leading specialty beverage retailer.

"I am energized by the opportunity to lead the Rodan + Fields Community and share our lifechanging brand with more people. The combination of our dermatology-inspired products and direct selling model, powered by our Independent Consultant community, provides a competitive edge and poises us for significant opportunity," said Haloulos. "Our Dermatologist Founders have a legacy of disruption and I am hungry to continue to drive our growth."

Haloulos will build on the brand's unique heritage. He is committed to strengthening the company's core business model and delighting the Rodan + Fields Community to become the industry leading direct seller. This includes a focus on providing a stronger digital experience to meet the needs of independent Consultants and Customers.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, Kathy and I want to thank Diane for her countless contributions," said Dr. Katie Rodan, co-founder of Rodan + Fields. "We are excited to bring Dimitri on as our new leader. His track record of innovating companies and his passion for the direct selling channel made him the unanimous choice of the Board to be our next CEO,"

"Dimitri shares our vision of providing all people with a lifechanging opportunity and recognizes our Consultants' success, is our success, and as we continue to grow we must provide them with a strong business opportunity," added Dr. Kathy Fields, co-founder of Rodan + Fields.

Over the past five years, Dietz has helped Rodan + Fields claim the leading skincare position in North America and built a strong brand. Under her leadership, Rodan + Fields has launched award-winning innovation, including Lash Boost and Active Hydration Serum, and began the company's global expansion beyond North America.

Haloulos has an MBA from Indiana University, a Bachelor of Science degree from West Point, and served as an officer in the United States Army. He has held leadership positions with Procter & Gamble, Albertsons, and Safeway.

# # #

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields disrupted the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community. Products are available through Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

SOURCE Rodan + Fields

Related Links

https://www.rodanandfields.com/

