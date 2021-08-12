Rodan + Fields Builds on Philanthropic Legacy Announcing $5 Million Youth Empowerment Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields (R+F), a leading skincare brand and direct seller, announced today their commitment of $5 million USD in philanthropic funding over the next three years to advance the company's life-changing mission to support causes that directly impact young people. The R+F Youth Empowerment Fund will enable the company's philanthropic investments to reach more youth in historically underserved communities.

The R+F Youth Empowerment Fund builds on Rodan + Fields' proud legacy of investing in global communities to change lives together with its Independent Consultant community. Since its founding in 2008, the company's philanthropic arm, the Prescription for Change Foundation, has invested more than $14.5 million in nonprofit partners that have provided educational assistance, life skills and leadership training to 1.5 million young people globally.

"Our community investments are a fundamental part of our mission to Do Good and together with our Consultants to create a life-changing impact," said Dr. Tim Falla, Chief Scientific Officer, Rodan + Fields and Chairman of the Board, R+F Prescription for Change Foundation. "Giving back is a big part of our brand DNA and we are proud that we made our first grant before we even sold our first product. This Fund is another example of our commitment to making a difference and investing in the communities where we live and work."

As part of the company's Do Good goal to impact one million youth by 2025, the majority of which live in historically underserved communities, grants will seek to invest in programs that lift people out of poverty, break down systemic barriers and protect the health and future of our environment. Grants will support issues disproportionately impacting young people such as mental health, career readiness and skills training and social and environmental impact.

"This Fund democratizes our approach to corporate giving, expands investment in the issues that are fundamental to youth development and expands our DEI commitments into local communities," said Lindsay Vignoles, Director, Environmental, Social + Governance, Rodan + Fields. "The combined challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, systemic racial inequality and the climate crisis are stark evidence that our future depends on us doing better now. Investing in young people, and the next generation, is a critical part of doing that."

R+F Youth Empowerment Fund Grantees will be announced in September 2021. To learn more about Rodan + Field's philanthropic investments, please visit rodanandfields.com.

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of providing dermatology-inspired skincare and an entrepreneurial opportunity to change lives. As the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year, from 2016 to 2020, * Rodan + Fields is proud of its regimen-based skincare and award-winning innovation, powerful direct selling business model and global Independent Consultant community. Products are available through R+F Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2021 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels; Premium Skincare; US, USA, United States, United States of America; Rodan & Fields, Rodan + Fields

