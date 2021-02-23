RØDE Announces New and Upgraded Wireless GO II Compact Digital Wireless Mic System, Now Available at B&H

Key Features

2-Person Interviews, Vlogs & Podcasts

Built-In Omni Mics & 3.5mm Mic Inputs

2 x Mini Clip-On Transmitters/Recorders

Records 7 Hours of Uncompressed Audio

Easy Setup with No Menus

Stereo or Dual-Mono Output Modes

7-Hr Rechargeable Batteries + USB Power

Powerful Features/Customization via App

USB Audio Interface Functionality

Up to 8 Mics on Set / 656' Range

Boasting secure Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission, easy operability, and built-in mics (lavalier mics available separately), the system is ready to go at the press of a button; you can focus on getting the shot knowing that the Wireless GO II is delivering quality audio at a range of up to 656'. There are no menus and no finicky dials, just simple power-on-and-go functionality and a bright, informative LCD screen showing you what you need to see. When you're ready for more, use RØDE's Mac/Windows companion app (iOS/Android apps coming soon) to access a powerful feature set and extended customization of settings—onboard transmitter recording, configurable safety track recording in dual mono mode, file playback and export, and more.

Whereas the original Wireless GO employed a single channel, version II is a dual-channel system, capable of handling two transmitters at the same time for simple, two-person shoots with low latency (3.5 to 4 ms). Since the Wireless GO II can handle two transmitters at once, it features the ability to switch between stereo or dual-mono recording. This enables each transmitter, and therefore each subject, to be recorded to a separate channel, or signal from both transmitters can be mixed together and recorded identically to left and right channels. Use the app to activate safety track recording at -20 dB on the right channel.

Each transmitter provides an onboard audio recorder offering up to 7 hours of uncompressed recording or 24 hours of compressed recording, perfect for worry-free backup recording or a fast and easy way to capture sound from your subjects. Export various file formats such as MP3 or WAV (16-, 24-, or 32-bit float) with date and time stamp information as well as automatic markers anywhere the transmitter-receiver link was broken.

In addition to the traditional 3.5mm TRS analog output, the Wireless GO II receiver has a USB Type-C digital audio output for operation as a 24-bit / 48 kHz audio interface. This can be connected to a computer with the supplied USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable, to the Lightning port of an iOS mobile device via the RØDE SC15 cable, or to the USB Type-C port of a laptop, iPad Pro, or Android mobile device with the RØDE SC16 cable (SC15 and SC16 cables available separately).

For its 2.4 GHz digital transmission and 128-bit encryption, the Wireless GO II has been improved with Series IV technology (the original Wireless GO had Series III). As a result, the line-of-sight operating range of the Wireless GO II can reach approximately 656' compared to the 230' maximum range of the original Wireless GO. Plus, it offers increased signal strength in crowded wireless environments.

Capture top-notch audio quality for two subjects even if you don't have an external mic; the Wireless GO II is a complete dual-channel system comprised of two miniature clip-on transmitters (each with a built-in true wireless omnidirectional microphone capsule), a dual-channel miniature clip-on receiver, and a slew of accessories—everything you need to get up and running in the field. Whether you use each transmitter's convenient, high-caliber integrated mic or hook up the companion RØDE Lavalier GO (available separately), you're assured to achieve clear, crisp, intelligible audio.

