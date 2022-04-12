RØDE's new headphones feature luxury material from Alcantara

MILAN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian audio technology manufacturer RØDE has chosen Alcantara for its new NTH-100 headphones.

The brand's first headphone offering, the NTH-100 combines RØDE sound quality with the premium comfort of Alcantara®. Designed for content creators including musicians, sound professionals, podcasters, streamers and location recordists, the headphones offer the ultimate in comfort and convenience. 

RØDE’s new NTH-100 headphones feature “Made in Italy” Alcantara material.
"Made in Italy" Alcantara dresses the ear cups and headband.  Alcantara's softness, breathability and other technical features perfectly blend with the ergonomics of the product. Wear resistant and easy to clean, Alcantara provides durability and longevity with comfort for an unparalleled user experience.

The RØDE headphones are now available through official dealers listed on the RØDE website (https://rode.com/nth-100) for $149 (USD).

