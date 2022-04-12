RØDE's new headphones feature luxury material from Alcantara

"Made in Italy" Alcantara dresses the ear cups and headband. Alcantara's softness, breathability and other technical features perfectly blend with the ergonomics of the product. Wear resistant and easy to clean, Alcantara provides durability and longevity with comfort for an unparalleled user experience.

The RØDE headphones are now available through official dealers listed on the RØDE website (https://rode.com/nth-100) for $149 (USD).

