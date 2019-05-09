Rodney Atkins Releases Caught Up In The Country Tomorrow, May 10, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Country music superstar Rodney Atkins is set to release his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Caught Up In The Country, via Curb Records tomorrow (5/10). The long-awaited project is Atkins' first long-form collection of original material since 2011. Listen to Caught Up In The Country here: https://smarturl.it/cuitcalbum.

The album drops just as the title track enters the Top 20 at Country radio. The boot-stomping single, featuring the Fisk Jubilee Singers, has already garnered over 86.6M on-demand streams and over 600k in song equivalent sales. In addition, the song spawned a digital-only remix single from Dutch DJ Sam Feldt, which became a surprise viral hit.

Fans have already resonated with the five previously released songs leading up to the final album. In addition to the title track, Atkins released "My Life," "What Lonely Looks Like," "Thank God For You" and "Figure Out You (Riddle) [Feat. Rose Falcon]" to all DSPs, collectively amassing nearly 89M on-demand streams in advance of the full 12-track LP.

Yesterday (5/8), ET exclusively premiered the lyric video for "Figure Out You (Riddle) [Feat. Rose Falcon]," which features personal photos of the singer, his two sons and his wife, Rose Falcon. The singer also gushed to ET about the couple's new baby on the way. Watch the lyric video HERE.

Continuing the celebration of new music, listeners can catch an exclusive interview with Atkins on The Bobby Bones Show on release day (5/10) at 8/7 am CT. In addition, a radio special will air on SiriusXM's Y2Kountry during street week beginning May 10 at 5 p.m. EST. "Rodney Atkins: Caught Up In The Country LIVE on Y2Kountry" will re-air every day at select times through May 16.

These media appearances come on the heels of Atkins being presented with BMI's prestigious "Million-Air" award on Apr. 16 in recognition of more than 4 million plays of his song, "Watching You," from his critically-acclaimed album, If You're Going Through Hell.

With Caught Up In The Country, one of country music's biggest stars is starting his next chapter. From "Young Man," which continues a series of songs inspired by Atkins' eldest son; to "My Life," the powerful story of his wife Rose Falcon's beloved grandmother, Caught Up In The Country is made up of what Atkins calls "life songs, not just ditties." Musically, the project—produced by Atkins, Ted Hewitt and Blake Bollinger—demonstrates similar ambition.

"With an album, you're building a house, not just trying to build a back porch. I needed to try things, not limit myself to just sing the notes and get out of the way," Atkins says. "I wanted to really tell a story in the shape and the melody of these songs—there's more diversity on this record than I've ever had before—and to really take time to figure out the nuances because, ultimately, it's a whole bunch of nuances that add up to make something special."

Atkins' new music follows a season of personal renewal for the respected artist, which he credits for helping him to take stock not just of where he's been, but also where he's going. In 2013, he married fellow performer Rose Falcon, and her impact—whether lyrically, in a duet, or just in spirit—is evident throughout Atkins' new music.

For more information, visit www.rodneyatkins.com or on all social platforms @RodneyAtkins.

Stream or purchase Caught Up In The Country HERE.

Watch the official music video for "Caught Up In The Country" HERE.

About Rodney Atkins:

With eight Top 5 singles and six No. 1s under his belt, Atkins is one of Country music's most prominent artists. Continuing to be recognized as a powerful voice on Country radio, his Platinum-selling No. 1 "Watching You" earned the songwriter a BMI "Million-Air" award and the top spot on Country Aircheck's top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins was the second most-played artist of the decade overall. He has also sold over 13 million units and was recently awarded with a plaque celebrating his nine career Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date.

Caught Up In The Country Track Listing:

Burn Something Caught Up In The Country Figure Out You (Riddle) [Feat. Rose Falcon ] Thank God For You So Good What Lonely Looks Like My Life Cover Me Up All My Friends Are Drunk Young Man Everybody's Got Something (feat. Rose Falcon ) Waiting On A Good Day

Rodney Atkins 2019 Tour Dates:

5/10 - Gulf Breeze, FL, Flounders on Pensacola Beach

5/17 - Johnson Creek, WI, The Gobbler Theater

5/18 - Camp Douglas, WI, Camp Douglas

5/25 - Sarepta, LA, Muddy Botoms ATV & Recreation

6/1 - LaFayette, GA, City of LaFayette

6/7 - Wapakoneta, OH, Auglaize County Fairground

6/8 - Goodhue, MN, Goodhue Volksfest

6/15 - Cardwell, MT, Headwaters Country Jam

6/16 - Mack, CO, Country Jam

6/17 - Richmond, UT, Cherry Peak Resort

6/21 - West Peoria, IL, Crusens

6/22 - East Bethel, MN, Route 65

6/28 - Rocklin, CA, Platinum Living Amphitheater at Quarry Park

6/29 - Morgan Hill, CA, Boots & Brews Country Music Festival

7/3 - La Porte, IN, Stone Lake Beach

7/4 - Hilliard, OH, Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park

7/6 - Mitchell, SD, Corn Palace

7/17 - Kirksville, MO, Northeast Missouri Fair

7/19 - Hillsboro, MO, Jefferson County Fair

7/20 - West Liberty, IA, Muscatine County Fair

7/21 - Oshkosh, WI, Menominee Nation Arena

7/25 - Tooele, UT, Country Fan Fest

7/26 - Littleton, CO, Platte River Bar & Grill

7/27 - Kearney, NE, Buffalo County Fair

7/31 - Wausau, WI, Wisconsin Valley Fair

8/2 - Dodge City, KS, Central Station

8/3 - Springfield, NE, Sarpy County Fair

8/8 - Houston, TX, The Rustic - Houston

8/9 - Dallas, TX, The Rustic

8/10 - Lake Ozark, MO, Lazy Gators

8/30 - West, TX, Westfest

8/30 - Loveland, CO, Thunder Mountain Amphitheater

9/6 - Fredericksburg, VA, Celebrate Virginia After Hours

9/7 - Morganton, NC, Historic Morganton Festival

9/12 - Cincinnati, OH, Live at the Ludlow Garage

9/13 - Walhalla, SC, Walhalla Civic Auditorium

9/14 - Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

10/2 - Fryeburg, ME, Fryeburg Fair

10/3 - Bar Harbor, ME, Criterion Theatre

10/4 - Laconia, NH, Granite State Music Hall

10/5 - Rutland, VT, The Paramount Theatre

*All dates subject to change.

