Rodney Schonefeld joins Signature Systems as Chief Financial Officer

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Signature Systems, a global company that engineers, manufactures and distributes premium composite matting solutions for industrial, stadium, government and event applications, is pleased to announce Rodney Schonefeld has joined the executive team as Chief Financial Officer.

As CFO, Schonefeld will lead Signature's global financial and digital technology activities. Jeff Condino, President of Signature Systems, said "Rodney is a high-impact executive that has a superior track record of delivering results and creating value as a CFO. His strategic and financial expertise in conjunction with his leadership abilities will help us advance our journey to becoming a world-class organization."

Schonefeld holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University and has an extensive background in Accounting and Finance. Before joining Signature, Schonefeld held CFO positions with Gold Medal Pools, LLC in Lewisville, Texas, and Signet Builders, Inc. in Austin, Texas. Prior to this, Schonefeld held multiple positions of increasing responsibility with global companies Euramax International and Coopers & Lybrand.

"I am excited to join Signature at a time of significant opportunity," said Rodney Schonefeld. "I look forward to working with the executive leadership team to execute our strategic, financial and cultural vision."

About Signature Systems

With global headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, Signature Systems designs, manufactures and distributes composite matting for industrial, stadium, government and event clients in more than 60 countries. It operates manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities in Orlando and Darlington, U.K. Its industry-leading HDPE composite mats — including leading brands MegaDeck®, SignaRoad®, DuraDeck® and OmniDeck™ — are manufactured in the United States. signature-systems.com

