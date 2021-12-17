Rodrigo Jatene Joins DDB Chicago as Chief Creative Officer

Diquez said: "My goal for the DDB Chicago office has always been to create the most diverse team possible, varying in experience, background, and thought, bringing unexpected thinking from unexpected places. Rodrigo is the person to take our agency and our creative product to a whole new level and I am excited about what we will be able to accomplish together."

Jatene comes to DDB Chicago with over 22 years of experience and a number of prestigious accolades over the course of his career, for brands in almost every industry. He has led some of the most compelling work in the world in recent years, with data, technology and a careful humanity at the core of everything he does. He has spent time at Leo Burnett Tailor Made, DM9DDB, AgenciaClick, EURO RSCG, McCann Erickson Madrid, and Wunderman Brazil. Most recently, Jatene was Chief Creative Officer of Grey West, where he oversaw the Los Angeles and San Francisco offices and led the overall vision, culture, and product of the agency. He also ran Grey's Regional Creative council in North America and served as a permanent member of the Grey Global Creative Board.

Jatene said: "I'm honored to join the legendary DDB Chicago and to be part of the team that is leading it into the future. It's not every day that you're faced with a project with such an ambitious vision, fueled by an impressive list of clients and a hugely talented and diverse team, both eager to build and transform brands and businesses through the power of creativity and cultural relevance. I couldn't be more excited and in line with what Andrea has masterfully set out to build, and I can't wait to get started."

Before moving to the U.S., Jatene served as Co-President and Chief Creative Officer of Grey Brazil for four years. Under his leadership, the agency landed 18 new brands and won more creative and effectiveness awards than ever before, becoming the most creative and innovative shop within the network for three years in a row, and leading Grey LATAM's back-to-back Cannes Lions' Regional Network of the Year wins in 2017 and 2018.

Throughout his career, Jatene has won 60 Lions, including a Grand-Prix in 2018, as well as numerous medals at some of the most prestigious global industry festivals including, D&AD, OneShow, Clio, LIA and over 40 Grand Prix at shows like Andy Awards, Effie Awards, New York Festivals, El Ojo de Iberoamérica and CCSP. Over the years, he has had the honor to serve as juror and chair at festivals like D&AD, Cannes Lions, Andy Awards, New York Festivals, El Ojo, Wave Festival, and CCSP.

Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO DDB North America said: "Creativity is the most powerful force in business and Rodrigo brings the full armory of creative excellence, leadership and experience to DDB Chicago. He will move our clients' business and bring the unexpected through amazing ideas and experiences which sit at the intersection of data, technology and human emotion. Exciting times ahead."

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide ( www.ddb.com ) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD and ADC, as well as numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 70 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

CONTACT: Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer; [email protected]

SOURCE DDB Worldwide

