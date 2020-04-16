ROE Dental Laboratory joins the fight against COVID-19 in the production of essential medical supplies

CLEVELAND, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROE Dental Laboratory has refocused its significant 3D manufacturing capability and employee expertise to the production of essential medical supplies:

Nasopharyngeal (NP) COVID-19 Testing Swabs – necessary for COVID-19 sample collection

Facial personal protective equipment (PPE)

BJ Kowalski discusses ROE's 3d printed Nasopharyngeal test swabs

NP Testing Swabs

In a partnership with Formlabs, USF Health, Tampa General Hospital, and Norwell Health, ROE Laboratories, an FDA-registered facility, has been granted a production license for 3D printed NP test swabs. NP swabs are flexible sticks with a bristled end that are inserted into the nostril to the back of the nasal cavity and swept around to collect material that sticks to or wicks up the bristles. The current product capacity is over 21,000 test swabs per day. The swabs are being printed from biocompatible, autoclavable, and FDA cleared surgical guide resin, a material ROE is very familiar with in their typical day-to-day operations. For additional information visit – www.roedentallab.com/NPswabs

Facial PPE

ROE has created two options: 3D printed headgear with a replaceable face shield and disposable headgear/face shield option. ROE has the capacity to provide over 1,000 shields per day. Since the decision to changeover production capability to providing PPE, ROE has fabricated and shipped over 10,000 headgear/face shields around the U.S. For videos and more information visit – www.roedentallab.com/PPE

"All of us at ROE Dental Laboratory are about delivering precisely crafted products in a short time frame. When we learned there was a need for NP Testing Swabs and PPE equipment in the fight against COVID-19, we realized that not only did we have the technology and skill to fabricate these but it fit perfectly into our core competencies as an organization." stated BJ Kowalski, President of ROE Dental Laboratory.

Contact BJ Kowalski or Chris Moore for additional information – 800 228 6663.

About ROE Dental Laboratory

ROE Dental Laboratory is a full-service modern laboratory who has partnered with the dental community since 1926. We integrate innovative technology and manufacturing processes with the most up-to-date dental science to develop dental products that exceed the expectations of dentists nationwide. ROE Dental Laboratory has three locations with its headquarters located in Independence, Ohio. Learn more about ROE Dental Laboratory at www.roedentallab.com

Contact Information

ROE Dental Laboratory

BJ Kowalski, President

Phone: 800.228.6663

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ROE Dental Laboratory

