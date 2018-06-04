ROE Visual Adds 2018 Year-End ROE Academy Sessions

Classes will be held at ROE Visual's Burbank offices. The first class will focus on traditional instruction to provide customers and LED technicians with the most current and authoritative knowledge on LED solutions and applications available, with hand-on training during the latter part of the day. The second day of ROE Academy training will focus heavily on LED set-up, tear-down, mapping, troubleshooting and other best practices related to building and operating ROE Visual's LED solutions.

"Sharing product knowledge and the latest best LED industry practices is at the heart of ROE Visual's courses. We are excited to impart as much knowledge as possible to our customers, technicians and others interested in learning about our LED solutions. ROE Academy is also an exceptional opportunity for our technical team and course attendees to engage in dialog about our products, their personal real-life production experience and to network," said Frank Montero, Managing Director, ROE Visual US, Inc.

Advanced ROE Academy courses are in the planning stages for roll-out in United States in 2019.

Those wishing to attend either the November or December 2018 courses may access ROE Academy information or register here. Course participants who pass will receive certification as a ROE Visual Essential LED Technician. The "essential" course is a prerequisite to advanced courses to be offered in 2019.

About ROE Visual: ROE Visual, founded in 2006, lives up to its tag-line "your stage is our passion" by providing unique, best-in-class, high-resolution LED displays for all commercial applications. From the top stages across the world, to exquisite broadcast and architectural installations, ROE Visual products offer maximal creativity, ease-of-use, durability and visual excellence. ROE Visual is based in Shenzhen, China with sales offices and service centers in Leek, The Netherlands and Burbank, California. The company enjoys relationships with global rental companies and other notable partners.

