Roets Named Principal Software Engineer as ITX Corp. Continues Growth

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITX is proud to announce the promotion of John Roets to the newly established role of Principal Software Engineer. In this role, John will be responsible for the practice of software product development. He will oversee the ongoing adoption of architecture and development techniques that ensure quality, consistency, and performance in every line of code ITX writes. John joined the company 10 years ago, most recently serving as Senior Solution Architect.

As ITX has grown into a top tech company to work with and for, so has its breadth of capability as the organization continues to deliver more complex and varied solutions. This growth has created an opportunity to dedicate a person to enhancing the software engineering practice. With John's reputation as an expert across the scope of the technical and non-technical aspects of software development, and his passion for helping people organize and collaborate to create better products, this "full scope" skill set leaves him uniquely qualified for this new role at ITX.

"I have had the pleasure of working with John for the past decade," said Mike Lesher, ITX Director of Architecture. "Over this time, I have witnessed John develop into a trusted advisor to our clients, and I have observed ITX grow tenfold. It is perfectly clear to me that, as ITX looks to the future, John is the right person to help us reach the next level."



"My goal is to 'Do software right.' In the big picture, software products don't fail in the market because of a lack of technical talent or because they were delivered late or over budget. Those things are important, but the fact is that most software products fail because the wrong thing was built," said Roets. "Software engineering should be as much about building the right thing as it is about building the thing right."

John's expertise in this role further solidifies ITX as a world-class software development organization. ITX will continue to strategically grow the company through internal promotion & professional development and recruitment in 2022 to support the increase in new and existing customer work. There are nearly 20 open remote-friendly positions actively available on itx.com/careers.

About ITX Corp.

ITX helps mid- to large-size companies solve complex business challenges through custom software development. Recently named Rochester's 2021 Top Technology Workplace by TechRochester and founded in 1997, the company's 250+ designers and technologists apply time-tested methodologies to help smart companies across industries build trust, loyalty, and advocacy with their customers. Visit itx.com for more.

