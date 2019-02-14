Roger Massicotte becomes president of Agropur

MONTREAL, Febr. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Roger Massicotte became the new President of Agropur Cooperative today. He succeeds René Moreau, who has taken retirement.

"The current political and market environment creates major challenges for us," says Mr. Massicotte. "I believe the key to tackling those challenges lies in Agropur's cooperative model. It rests on solid foundations. I am proud to step into Mr. Moreau's shoes. He has left us a cooperative that is in sound financial health and strongly positioned to continue its development."

Roger Massicotte has been a member of Agropur's Board of Directors for 16 years, representing the Mauricie-Portneuf region. He was Vice-President of the Cooperative from 2017 to 2019 and has chaired the Environment Committee since 2010. He has also been a member of the Human Resources Committee since 2017.

Mr. Massicotte owns Ferme Massicotte Holstein in Champlain, Quebec with his spouse, son and daughter-in-law. The farm has a herd of 350 Holsteins and 250 acres in direct-seeded crops. It won the 2014 La Coop Farm Transfer Award.

Roger Massicotte served as a director of Holstein Québec from 2000 to 2006 and Chairman in 2006. He is trained in agriculture and holds a university certificate in corporate governance.

Jeannie van Dyk and Alain Forget, representatives of the Atlantic and Laurentides-Lanaudière regions respectively, were elected Vice-Presidents of the Cooperative.

Agropur Cooperative is a North American dairy industry leader founded in 1938. With sales of $6.7 billion in 2018, the Cooperative is a source of pride to the 3,161 members and 8,800 employees who work together in pursuit of a shared goal: Better Dairy. Better World. Agropur processes more than 6.2 billion litres of milk per year at its 39 plants across North America and boasts an impressive roster of respected brands and products, including Natrel, OKA, iÖGO, biPro, Agropur Grand Cheddar, Olympic, Farmers, Island Farms and Québon. Agropur's head office is certified LEED Silver. agropur.com

