Roger Salazar, Jr. Joins SVB Leerink as Managing Director and Head of SPACs

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and life sciences, announced today that Roger Salazar, Jr. will join the firm's investment banking practice leading origination and execution for special purpose acquisition companies.

Mr. Salazar joins SVB Leerink as a Managing Director reporting to Vice Chairman and Global Co-Head of Investment Banking, Dr. Dan Dubin. He will be based in the New York office.

Dr. Dubin stated, "The substantial recent growth in SPAC IPO, advisory, and PIPE transactions for entities focused on the innovation economy made it clear that it was important for the firm to augment its capabilities to advise our clients on SPAC related deals. Roger successfully closed a record number of SPAC deals, including over 115 SPAC IPOs and more than 30 SPAC mergers. His impressive track record, skillset, and knowledge of SPACs will strengthen our positioning across our investment banking platform."

Mr. Salazar joins SVB Leerink from Citigroup where he specialized in SPACs. Prior to this, Mr. Salazar spent five years at RBC Capital Markets. He is a graduate of the NYU Stern School of Business.

"I am thrilled to lead SVB Leerink's SPAC franchise. This is an incredibly exciting time to join SVB Leerink as a SPAC banker," Mr. Salazar said. "As the firm continues to expand and transform its investment banking team, I look forward to sharing my expertise under the leadership of the firm's senior management team."

To learn more visit: https://www.svbleerink.com/healthcare-investment-banking/

About SVB Leerink

As the leading investment bank to the healthcare and life science industries, we help our clients move healthcare forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, unrivaled expertise, and a complete suite of capital market and advisory solutions, we are the industry's partner of choice. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit: www.svbleerink.com.

SVB Leerink

Contact: Diane Vieira

(617) 918-4097

Weber Shandwick

Contact: Kaitlyn Rawlett

(212) 445-8082

SOURCE SVB Leerink