Roger U. Fujii Named Recipient of IEEE Computer Society 2020 Richard E. Merwin Award

The Computer Society's highest-level volunteer service award, the Merwin Award is given to individuals for outstanding volunteer service to the profession at large, including significant service to the IEEE CS. Fujii was recognized "for his sustained and innovative leadership contributions to IEEE Computer Society standards, strategic activities, and financial transformation."

Roger Fujii is the president of Fujii Systems, Inc., providing services in the development of large, trusted systems. He is a 30+ year IEEE volunteer with roles as guest editor of IEEE Software magazine, Press Operations chair and Wiley Book Program chair, conference organizer, standards working group chair (Std 1012), head of the USA delegation to ISO/IEC JTC1/SC7 International Software Engineering, Fellows and Awards committee member, and IEEE CS Strategic Plan (SC7) chair.

His leadership roles include IEEE CS President, IEEE Board of Directors (Division VIII, IEEE Technical Activities Board (TAB), IEEE-USA, IEEE Foundation, IEEE CS), IEEE CS First Vice President, and IEEE CS Vice President, Standards. Fujii's recent leadership roles include chair - TAB Financial Transparency, IEEE President's Committee on Publication Strategy (Open Access), IEEE Finance Committee (FinCom) New Indirect Allocation Algorithm, and chair - TAB Shared Service Center Model organizational structure.

Previously, he was Vice President/General Manager for Northrop Grumman (Retired) in charge of research-oriented engineering division ($1.086B revenue) developing communication systems for F35/F22 and battlefield networking aircraft systems. His early career role involved the software/systems certification of all US strategic nuclear weapon systems (Minutemen, Peacekeeper, cruise missiles).

He was a guest professor at Xiamen University lecturing on nuclear power instrumentation and control systems and lectured at UCLA and California State University, Sacramento on systems engineering concepts/methods.

Fujii is an IEEE Fellow, Golden Core Member, Asian American Executive of the Year, Daedalian Award recipient for Systems Excellence in Battlefield Communications, and received numerous IEEE CS awards.

Fujii earned a BS/MS in electrical engineering/computer science from UC Berkeley with a thesis on "Suboptimal Sequential Pattern Recognition." He additionally has completed Management of Business Administration programs from Harvard University, UCLA John Anderson School of Management, and Darden School of Leadership and Management, University of Virginia.

The award consists of a bronze medal and a $5,000 honorarium and will be presented at the IEEE CS's annual awards dinner and presentation to be held on 27 May during the IEEE CS Board of Governors meeting. Further information about the award, including a list of past recipients may be found at IEEE CS Merwin Award.

