Rogers & Cowan/PMK Announces Entertainment Group Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers & Cowan/PMK today announced the elevation of Lindsay Galin, Jeff Raymond, Dennis Dembia, Michael Donkis, and Marian Koltai-Levine to executive leadership positions in the agency's Entertainment Division.

As part of the announcement, Galin and Raymond have been named Co-Presidents, Talent, Dembia and Donkis have been promoted to Co-Presidents, Entertainment & Business Strategy, and Marian Koltai-Levine will serve as President, Film, Content & Marketing. The five senior executives will each lead their respective departments, and report directly to Alan Nierob, Entertainment Division Chairman, Rogers & Cowan/PMK.

Brad Cafarelli and Fran Curtis remain Vice Chairman of Rogers & Cowan/PMK's entertainment division. In addition, Curtis will oversee R&C/PMK's music department led by Executive Vice President, Maureen O'Connor.

The promotion of Galin, Raymond, Dembia, Donkis, and Koltai-Levine, follows the merger of Rogers & Cowan and PMK this past July, which brought together the two largest and most successful media relations and brand marketing firms in Hollywood to form Rogers & Cowan/PMK, the preeminent integrated marketing and communications agency in global entertainment.

"Lindsay, Jeff, Dennis, Michael, and Marian are five of the brightest and most well-connected leaders in Entertainment, and are a key reason why Rogers & Cowan/PMK continues to be the leading agency in Hollywood and across the industry," said Nierob. "Their individual reputations, and award-winning work for their clients, is unmatched. We're thrilled to elevate them to executive leadership positions, as we continue to strategically build the architecture of our management team, and position Rogers & Cowan/PMK and our clients for decades of success."

"The contributions Lindsay, Jeff, Dennis, Michael, and Marian have made to their clients - and Rogers & Cowan/PMK - is unmeasurable, and we're proud to have them leading our Talent, Entertainment & Business Strategy, and Film, Content & Marketing departments," said Cindi Berger, Chairman, Rogers and Cowan/PMK. "The success of our agency has always been defined by providing the highest level of professionalism and personal representation to our entire client roster. Lindsay, Jeff, Dennis, Michael, and Marian epitomize those guiding principles of Rogers & Cowan/PMK, and their experience and insight will continue to guarantee our clients the best of entertainment strategies and personal service."

Led by Berger, CEO Mark Owens, and Nierob, Rogers & Cowan/PMK's combined client roster features more than 500 of the most prominent and influential actors, musicians, producers, directors, content creators and athletes in the world, including Robert Redford, Denzel Washington, Rob Lowe, Carrie Underwood, Brie Larson, Felicity Jones, Chris Pratt, Katy Perry, Michael B. Jordan, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Norah O'Donnell, Cameron Diaz, Sharon Stone, Kate Hudson, Judith Light, Vin Diesel, Elton John, Jeremy Renner, Billy Crystal, Sean Combs, Glenn Close, John David Washington, Jessica Alba, Whoopi Goldberg, Julianne Hough, Liam Neeson, Jerry Bruckheimer, Robert Zemeckis, Sam Levinson, Richard Gere, Kevin Costner, Vince Vaughn, Jacob Elordi, Trisha Yearwood, Mel Gibson, Britney Spears, Tony Hale, Liam Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jeff Daniels, Jim Gaffigan, Ray Romano, Dixie Chicks, Lionel Richie, Ansel Elgort, Sly Stallone, Laurence Fishburne, Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Chloe Kim, Jimmie Johnson, the Russo Brothers, and many more.

In addition, Rogers & Cowan/PMK's brand marketing portfolio includes more than 30 global brands. The agency's clients are represented by a team of 350+ of the world's best marketing and communications experts across film, television, digital distribution, music, fashion, sports, gaming, technology, brand marketing and social media.

About Rogers & Cowan/PMK:

Rogers & Cowan/PMK is the preeminent integrated marketing and communications agency in global entertainment. The agency represents more than 500 of the most prominent and influential musicians, actors, producers, directors, content creators and athletes in the world, and creates distinctive integrated marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

We are a creative communications agency with insider access allowing us to influence trends and spark meaningful conversations. We leverage culture to create defining moments and experiences that stand the test of time. Our unique position, and the insight to know what to do with it, allows us to deliver the best of brand marketing with the best of entertainment strategies.

With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami, and London, R&C/PMK is part of the Octagon Sports and Entertainment Network.

