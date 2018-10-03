Roger's Roost Celebrates 50 Years As Neighborhood Destination

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 1968 remains one of the most tumultuous single years in history, marked by shocking assassinations, the Vietnam war as well as many great achievements. It was the same year that Sterling Heights incorporated as a city and Roger and Dolores Kotlarz purchased the small White Ranch bar on Schoenherr Road between 14 and 15-mile roads that soon became known as Roger's Roost.

To celebrate, Roger's Roost will be honoring staff and patrons by bringing in exciting live entertainment and hosting special events now through December 31. Some of the planned events include an Oct. 13 performance by Detroit Rock City Kiss Tribute Band, a Sunday, Oct. 28 "Trunk or Treat" event for kids and families and a November staff Reunion Party.

Roger's Roost has expanded and evolved over the past 50 years, beginning with the 1970s. Roger and Dolores embarked on a series of expansions, beginning with the eclectic dining room that's decorated with a variety of artifacts and antiques they collected over a few years of trips to Northern Michigan.

"There is no place like Roger's Roost," said Gary Kotlarz who purchased the establishment from his brother in 1993. "It's a unique place and the fact we've been in business for 50 years is no pedestrian feat. It's a tough business to be profitable in and to remain relevant."

Kotlarz attributes the success of Roger's Roost to the foundation that Roger and Dolores established that made the place a multi-generational destination. It's also the reason that the retention rate for staff is very high in an industry that has a high-turnover rate.

"I'm proud to be an owner and proud on behalf of my family, brother and the great staff we have had over the years," said Kotlarz. "Roger taught me the importance of having a rapport and developing relationships with customers and staff. That technique goes a long way from separating us from the competition and is something that chain restaurants don't often practice."

Carl Schmidt began working at Roger's Roost in the 1980s while in high school as a bus boy, prep cook, pizza cook, and dishwasher. He returned in 1996 and worked behind the bar before joining the management team. For the past eight years he has been the General Manager.

"Roger and Gary recognized that the staff is the backbone to a successful restaurant and that's reflected in the way everyone is treated from bartender to cook and server to patron," said Schmidt. "Roger and Dolores were a good team; she was a balance to fun loving Roger. I've always tried to embody the lessons I learned from Roger as he was a paternal influence in my life until he died."

Renee Murray has been a bartender at Roger's Roost for 22 years and met her husband Bill there.

"I never thought I'd still be here after so many years," said Murray. "I remember when the band Imagine Dragons played here before they became big. I also remember having to retrieve lobsters from the parking lot after some of our regulars had plucked them out of the tank to hold impromptu races with them."

Carl Timm, a retired Sterling Heights police officer has been coming into Roger's Roost since it opened in 1968. "Even though I live in Macomb Township, I still come here on a regular basis," said Timm. "It's our neighborhood equivalent to the hit TV sitcom Cheers."

To learn more about Roger's Roost 50-year celebration visit www.rogersroost1.com, like the Roger's Roost Facebook page and follow them on Twitter.

