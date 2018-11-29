Roger's Roost Partners With Christ Lutheran Church For Christmas Food Drive

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 50-years in business in 2018, Roger's Roost has teamed up with another 50-plus year organization – Christ Lutheran Church – in Sterling Heights to host a food drive to benefit families in the community who need extra support during the holidays.

Non-perishable food items are being accepted at Roger's Roost located at 33626 Schoenherr Rd., between 14 and 15-mile roads from now until Dec. 20, 2018. All donations will go to the Christ Lutheran Church food pantry to make Christmas food baskets.

"In honor of my brother Roger, who started Roger's Roost, and the many loyal customers we've had over the past 50 years, we decided celebrating our success should include giving back to the community that helped keep us in business this long," said Gary Kotlarz who purchased the establishment from his brother in 1993. "Having a rapport and developing relationships with customers and staff has been key to our success and we recognize that supporting our community is equally as important, which is why we teamed up with Christ Lutheran Church this holiday season."

Roger's Roost has a history of helping others in the community over the past 50 years. It has an annual golf outing to support various causes, most recently Jack's Place for Autism. It's supported Toys for Tots, cancer patient families and even a competitor's employees by holding a fundraiser to raise money for employees impacted when WiseGuys Bar & Grill in Clinton Twp., was devasted by a December 2017 fire, leaving workers jobless right before the holiday.

"I was surprised and curious when Roger's Roost approached us to support the food pantry," said Christ Lutheran Church Chairperson for Outreach Ministry Lisa Stoen. "It was important to the restaurant owner that they partner with a Sterling Heights food pantry. I'm certain that I can say on behalf of the congregation and those we help that we are very grateful for the support of our food pantry."

Christ Lutheran Church in Sterling Heights has been around since 1960 and has had an active community outreach program beyond the food bank, which includes support to Habitat for Humanity, the Macomb County Revolving Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST) and many others.

The church will be hosting its main fundraiser, "The Cookie Walk" from 9 a.m. until noon on Dec. 15 at Christ Lutheran Church located at 12500 Canal Road in Sterling Heights. Congregation members bake more than 100 trays of assorted Christmas cookies; the public is invited to come and stock up for the holidays. Boxes are provided, and cookies sell for $8 a pound.

"We do a lot for the community year-round," said Stoen. "Our food pantry helps needy families at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, but its our Cookie Walk that helps raise funds to support the many other outreach programs we have from teens to seniors."

To learn more about Roger's Roost 50-year celebration visit www.rogersroost1.com, like the Roger's Roost Facebook page and follow them on Twitter.

