Rogue Theater Festival Present World Premiere Digital Production in Collaboration with Civica Scuola di Teatro Paolo Grassi and OnStage! Festival of American Theater

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rogue Theater Festival, New York City, in association with the Civica Scuola di Teatro Paolo Grassi in Milan, Italy announces production details of The Lantern Bearers by Marc Aronoff, a world premiere digital production. The Lantern Bearers is a one–act drama running 45-minutes which tells the story of the first two people on Earth and the "games" they play, revealing a modern parable that speaks to the human desire for change and the fears of stepping into an uncertain future. Described as "poignant and potent," the drama examines universal themes of feeling disconnected with ourselves and surroundings, exploring the essential and timely question- how do we keep our inner-light shining in the face of adversity. Performed in Italian, the power and pathos of the visual interpretation transcends language with a vivid, exhilarating production.

Filmed in HD at Civica Scuola di Teatro Paolo Grassi in Milan, Italy, The Lantern Bearers is presented digitally in Italian and will be available for on-demand viewing from June 30th – July 3rd, 2022. Ticket price is $15.00 USD, with group discounts available, and may be purchased at ShowTix4U.

The play was translated as part of the Translating Talent Education Program created by The OnStage! Festival of American Theater in Italy in partnership with the Civica Scuola Interpreti e Traduttori Altiero Spinelli e Civica Scuola di Teatro Paolo Grassi in Milan, Italy.

The Italian translation is by students Sofia Caprara and Sole Zenari, the performance was directed by student Riccardo Vanetta, and the actors are Carolina Cametti and Nicola Ciaffoni. The digital production is courtesy of the Civica Scuola di Teatro Paolo Grassi

The first draft was written in 1988 and though lost for many years, The Lantern Bearers has achieved a certain remarkable trajectory, having also won the 2017 Arts and Letters Competition in Drama. While the present production in the Italian language, non-speaking Italians may experience the visual, emotional, and visceral creativity behind the words. Theatre never tasted so good as in Italian.

