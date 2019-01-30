Rohan Defreitas Joins the Board of Minority Business Development Institute (MBDI)

BORDENTOWN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MBDI founder and CEO David Cayemitte announced today that Rohan Defreitas, President of Crescent Consulting, has joined the MBDI's board of directors.

An outstanding business professional with over 30 years of specialized construction management experience, Rohan co-founded The Crescent Companies, comprised of Crescent Consulting, Crescent Energy and Crescent Building Services. This 100% minority-owned firm boasts expertise in MWBE utilization and knowledgeable construction industry professionals.

Both on a personal level and through his companies, Rohan has been intimately involved in opening doors and positioning MWBE firms to participate on projects in NY. A quiet and effective influencer to many of the top developers and large construction primes in NYC, Rohan bridges the divide. Just as importantly, many state and city agencies recognize the importance of his work and dedication to inclusion and diversity.

Founded in 2010, MBDI is an educational non-profit providing education and advocacy to assist SMWVBEs to develop socio-economic parity by addressing business issues that create barriers to success. MBDI focuses on the construction and affordable housing development industries, offering strategic consulting and coursework in business infrastructure improvement, operational efficiency and financial presentation. Ultimately, businesses become nimbler and more efficient, making them better investments for banks and sureties, and positioning them to compete for public work and move towards permanently increasing opportunity and profits.

MBDI has successfully assisted small businesses to create well-paying jobs in historically forgotten communities. Mr. Cayemitte explains "Through intensive classwork and one-on-one mentoring, our businesses grow, and CEOs hire with prevailing wage jobs that provide young employees with career path opportunities. He continued "Our organization is thrilled that Rohan has accepted a board position. The depth of his industry experience and expertise will provide invaluable support as we expand our services. His enthusiasm is greatly welcomed!"

