ROI in Pharmaceutical R&D: An Assessment of ROI in R&D by Leading Pharmaceutical Companies in the Industry

The "ROI in Pharmaceutical R&D" study begins with the challenges facing biotech and pharmaceutical companies today. It goes on to discuss regulatory approval processes in various countries, how these are changing, and the knock-on effects which the pharma/biotech companies will have to address. The report reviews several key financial ratios and discusses how to maximize clinical development success rate. It looks at how machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), along with Big Data, are disrupting the pharma/biotech industry, in a positive way. The report then reviews the global markets for treatments for selected cancers, chronic diseases, cardiovascular disease, neurological diseases, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

It includes a discussion on how companies need to deeply integrate ML, AI and Big Data into drug discovery and clinical testing - or risk falling behind the competition. The report wraps up with summaries of selected companies active in these spaces and beginning to utilize digital tools in R&D.

49 data tables and 30 additional tables

An assessment of return on investment (ROI) in R&D by top pharmaceutical companies within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends for various chronic disease areas, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Pipeline analysis of various therapeutic drugs with oncology being the largest, and coverage of ongoing clinical trials and promising forthcoming therapies in late stage etc.

Outlining details of many factors involved in calculating ROI in R&D in pharma and how some of those factors are adjusted/developed to improve R&D ROI

Discussion of the competitive landscape and key mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations during the timeframe, 2014-2024

Profile descriptions of top 15 pharmaceutical companies, their sales data, market capitalization and areas of R&D etc., including 23andMe, AstraZeneca PLC, Celgene Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi

Company Profiles

Challenges Facing Pharma and Biotech Companies

Regulatory Overview and New Drug Approvals

Key Financial Ratios for Pharma and Biotech Companies

Maximizing Clinical Development Success Rates

The Advantages of Being - or Acting - Small

The Digital Transformation of Biopharma Companies

Leveraging Open Innovation to Solve Development Challenges

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Oncology

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Chronic Diseases

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Cardiovascular Disease

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Neurological Diseases

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Infectious Diseases

The Global Pharma and Biotech Market for Rare Diseases

The Changing Future of Biopharma Work

23Andme

Abbvie

Allergan Plc

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Ag

Biogen Idec

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Celgene Corp.

CSL Behring

Eli Lilly And Co.

Exscientia

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis Ag

Novo Nordisk A/S

Numerate Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Roche (F. Hoffman-La Roche Ag)

Sanofi

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

