ROI Training Wins Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year Award

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ROI Training today announced that it has received the 2018 Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year award. This award was presented at Google Cloud Next '19 in San Francisco.

ROI Training was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers successfully accelerate their journey to the cloud through training.

This is the second consecutive year ROI Training has received this recognition from Google Cloud. Having trained over 40,000 people on Google Cloud Platform across 6 continents and over 25 countries, ROI Training's team of subject-matter-expert trainers have been instrumental in enabling some of the world's leading businesses and agencies.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud continues to scale at an exciting rate. We are honored to receive the Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year Award and look forward to delivering thousands of highly skilled and certified cloud engineers to the marketplace," said David Carey, CEO & Co-Founder of ROI Training.

"We're thrilled to recognize ROI Training as Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "ROI Training has proven their expertise in Google Cloud and has demonstrated their commitment to customer success over the past year. We're excited to keep building on our partnership with ROI Training as more and more customers look to our ecosystem to help them succeed in the cloud."

About ROI Training

Established in 2002, ROI Training, Inc. is an industry recognized leader in designing, developing, and delivering customized Technology & Management training programs. ROI has trained over 50,000 people globally in Cloud and Data Engineering technologies. ROI's world-class Instructors and Mentors work closely with clients to deliver the skills and best practices required in a fast-paced, global enterprise. ROI supports customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Asia, India, and Australia. Our comprehensive curriculum includes Cloud, Big Data, Web and Mobile Application Development, Agile Development, Security, Java, Python, and Technology Project Management. Information about ROI Training can be found at https://www.roitraining.com

