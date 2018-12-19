Roivant Sciences to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roivant Sciences today announced that Vivek Ramaswamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roivant, will present an overview of the business as well as new data updates from private companies in the Roivant family at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. PT on Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis.

In addition to Roivant, the following Vants will also be presenting at the conference:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) – Dr. Lynn Seely – Tuesday, January 8, at 9:00 a.m. PT

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ: UROV) – Keith Katkin – Wednesday, January 9, at 8:00 a.m. PT

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ: AXON) – Dr. Pavan Cheruvu – Thursday, January 10, at 8:00 a.m. PT

Sinovant Sciences – Dr. Xinan Chen and Dr. Rae Yuan – Thursday, January 10, at 8:30 a.m. PT

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. We do this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization.

