ROKFORM Unveils the First-Ever GOLF iPhone Case

The new Eagle 3™ iPhone case for golf with MAGMAX™ is MagSafe® compatible and the first-ever phone case designed for golf

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM® , the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, today introduced Eagle 3™, the first-ever iPhone case developed for golf, that instantly attaches to a golf cart.

The new ROKFORM Eagle 3™ iPhone case for golf with MAGMAX™ is MagSafe® compatible and the first-ever phone case designed for golf.

"Our team set out to build the first phone case built specifically for golf that would not only enhance a round of golf but offer the unparalleled protection and magnetic capabilities that ROKFORM is known for," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "There is no phone case on the market designed specifically for golf, and players are always trying to find a good spot to keep their phone in the cart. Having it instantly attached safely in front of you solves that problem."

Eagle 3™ instantly attaches to golf carts with more than 19 pounds of pull force, to keep phones safe, secure, and in view during an 18-hole round of golf and beyond. The slimmest, lightest ROKFORM case allows golfers to view GPS yardage apps, film golf swings, and keep it out of the cupholder, glove box or bag where phones are often damaged or lost. The Eagle 3™ also provides 360-degree military-grade six-foot drop protection, with added screen, corner and camera protection specifically designed to survive those bumpy, uneven cart path drops.

The extra strength magnets allow the case to bond to any magnetic surface and to all MagSafe® accessories including ROKFORM magnetic car mounts. With 16 specially designed extra strength MAGMAX™ MagSafe® compatible magnets and two powerful lower magnets, phones will stay secure for 18 holes and beyond.

The case has been proven and tested over thousands of rounds by professionals and amateurs alike. The Eagle 3™ is the first, best, and only protective case for golf. Eagle 3™ will be available for iPhone 13 and 14 models, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 case planned for February 2023.

"You could call Eagle 3™ your 15th club or your own personal caddie because it will film your swing, give you yardage, and safely hold your phone right in front of you on the cart," Whitten said.

As golf continues to gain popularity, it is estimated that 40 million Americans will play golf in 2022 according to the National Golf Foundation.

ROKFORM is premium handheld innovation, made for those who take action seriously. Since 2011, the company has been creating magnetic phone cases that attach to golf carts, but the Eagle 3 is the first case the company has built specifically for golf. Other ROKFORM golf accessories include the G-ROK Wireless Golf Speaker and the Golf Shooter, which acts as a golf video training aid.

ROKFORM supports golf and sponsors regionally and area golf tournaments as well as newly awarded PGA Tour pro, Brent Grant. ROKFORM magnetic cases have been and are used by dozens of PGA Tour pros, including several world number ones.

For more information, visit rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With over 10 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. For more information, visit rokform.com .

Contact:

Haley Lush

7753136135

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKFORM