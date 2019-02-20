ROKIT Healthcare Announces a Novel Application of Dermal Regeneration Platform Using Proprietary Three-Dimensional Bioprinting Strategy

Skin scarring is one of the most common medical conditions that can arise after almost every dermal injury, some of which can cause considerable physical, aesthetic, psychological and social problems that result in millions of elective operations and operations after trauma.

ROKIT's treatment strategy uses INVIVO®, ROKIT's proprietary 3D bioprinter, and patient's autologous tissues and cells to "print" a dermal patch graft to treat scarred lesions. Combination of the 3D printing technology that allows for uniform and equal-density distribution of the cells and the use of patient's autologous tissue/cells can lead to rapid migration of keratinocytes and neovascularization at the wound site, resulting in effective regeneration of the skin at treated lesion.

"It is a novel way of overcoming some of the most pronounced limitations associated with traditional stem cell therapy. The current practice of directly injecting expanded or cultured stem cells using syringes severely limits cell viability and accurate, uniformly distributed delivery of effective stem cells unto the disease area," stated Seok-Hwan You, Chief Executive Officer of ROKIT Healthcare. "Utilizing 3D bioprinting techniques allows for effective delivery of autologous cells unto the wound site, minimizing cell loss and greatly enhancing cell viability and proliferation."

ROKIT will further evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment in investigator-initiated clinical studies, which will initially open in Korea, with expansion to multiple countries worldwide. The company plans to expand the application of this novel treatment strategy to other dermatological conditions such as burns, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

About ROKIT Healthcare, Inc.

ROKIT Healthcare, Inc. is a South Korea based regenerative medicine company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with satellite offices in Sulzbach, Germany and Boston, MA. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of personalized regenerative therapeutics using its proprietary 3D bioprinter INVIVO® and unique biofabrication strategies, for areas of high unmet medical need, including dermatological, orthopedic and autoimmune disorders. Additional information about ROKIT is available at www.rokithealthcare.com.

ROKIT Healthcare Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and ROKIT undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

