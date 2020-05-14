ROKiT Launches a New Telemedicine App to Provide On-Demand Access to Medical Care, 24/7

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today electronic devices have become more important than ever in all aspects of life. With this in mind, the ROKiT Group, creators of ROKiT Phones, the glasses-free 3D smartphones, announced today the launch of a new telemedicine service powered by MeMD®. Previously only available for owners of a ROKiT phone, this telemedicine service is now available via web or as a free app for any mobile phone user, and can be downloaded via the iTunes App Store and Google Play for Android store.

ROKiT Phones Telemedicine App b-roll ROKiT Phones Telemedicine App provides instant access to a medical consultation 24/7, 365 days a year.

"Telemedicine is a vital tool to help patients get medical care, 24/7 from home or anywhere and given the current global health crisis, we wanted to extend our existing service so it's accessible for everyone, not just our current ROKiT phones customers," said Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder of ROKiT Phones. "ROKiT Telemedicine reduces the need for travel and minimizes the risk of exposure in doctors' offices, hospitals and clinics, so even as some states begin to lift restrictions, many are still nervous about going out, so our service is especially useful right now."

The current pandemic will upend how Americans think about health care. Because of that telehealth and telemedicine will continue to be an integral part of day-to-day life.

The ROKiT Telemedicine app provides users instant access to a virtual medical consultation to give treatment options for minor conditions and ailments such as the flu, sinus infections, respiratory infections, and much more. If prescriptions are needed after the proper diagnosis has been given, medicines can be sent to the patient's pharmacy of choice.

Once the app has been downloaded, users will incur a monthly subscription fee of just $9.99. All virtual doctor visits will then cost users just $38 per visit compared to an average $176 urgent care visit.

"Telehealth is needed now more than ever, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis," said Bill Goodwin, CEO MeMD. "We're proud to partner with ROKiT to provide even more people with affordable and accessible medical care, anytime they choose. We're already touching millions of lives, which just shows the service is valued and in high demand."

For more information regarding ROKiT Phones and the ROKiT Telemedicine App please visit https://rokittelemedicine.com/

To download the ROKiT Telemedicine app, please visit the Apple App store or the Google Play store.

About ROKiT Group

ROKiT Group is a global company headquartered in Los Angeles, whose mission is to improve the lifestyle of mankind around the world with a diverse offering of product and services, including mobile phones, drinks and wide area mesh WiFi solutions.

About MeMD

MeMD is a comprehensive telehealth solution providing on-demand, online care for common illnesses, injuries and behavioral health issues to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages the latest technologies and a highly skilled network of providers and therapists to treat the whole person, affordably and conveniently, from a computer, phone or mobile device. For more information, visit memd.me.

Contact:

Missy Miller

Director Public Relations

ROKiT

Tel: (310) 871-1806

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKiT Phones