Rokk3r Acquires AdMobilize and MATRIX Labs to Grow AI/IoT Holdings

Rokk3r announced today that it has acquired AdMobilize and MATRIX Labs, two leading artificial intelligence companies. Tweet this

AdMobilize merges the physical world to the smart grid with real-time intelligence, and is the largest computer vision data company in the $44B out of home media space, measuring impressions and proof of performance on digital screens in brick and mortar and large format billboards. Their end-to-end platform offers first-party data on viewership, attention, demographics, emotion, and other indicators by analyzing engagement with fully "anonymous by design" computer vision technology. AdMobilize has over 150 clients, including Fortune 100 companies, across 70+ countries.

MATRIX Labs is a machine intelligence company building technologies that enable AIoT developers and enterprises to accelerate product creation. MATRIX Labs has shipped devices to over 75 countries and has about 10,000 developers connected through the MATRIX community, many of whom have enabled innovation in over 100 enterprises.

"This acquisition will catapult our growth, advance our IP strategy and grow our presence in different industries," said AdMobilize and MATRIX Labs founder Rodolfo Saccoman. "I am thrilled to work with the Rokk3r team and ecosystem to advance its AI/IoT IP strategy and grow its presence in different industries. To the surprise of many, we built these global AI and IoT companies from Miami Beach, which is truly amazing."

About Rokk3r

Rokk3r is a strategic holding company that invests in creating, acquiring and integrating companies, leveraging exponential technologies to achieve maximum social impact, value and returns. Rokk3r's holdings and initiatives are established and advanced with the understanding that access to technology is a global equalizer, that exponential technologies command an ever-increasing influence across industry value chains, and that macro level dynamics are in constant flux. For more information: www.rokk3r.com .

Contact

SOURCE Rokk3r Inc.

