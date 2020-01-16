ROKK3R, Inc Brings Richard Branson to Miami

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokk3r Inc. (OTC: ROKK) is proud to partner with EXMA, Latin America's largest marketing platform, in the forthcoming launch of EXMA Miami, uniting entrepreneurs, startups and tech industry thought leaders in Wynwood this February. The conference will take place on February 26 and February 27, 2020, at MANA Wynwood Convention Center.

The two-day gathering, led by Virgin Group CEO and founder Richard Branson, will feature hands-on training sessions, panel discussions, keynote talks and networking opportunities, with more than 3,000 attendees from over a dozen countries around the world expected to attend. EXMA Miami follows a May 2019 event hosted by EXMA in Bogota, Colombia, where former U.S. President Barack Obama led discussions on innovation, among other topics as EXMA presented "A Conversation with President Barack Obama."

In addition to a keynote by Branson, EXMA Miami speakers will include:

Shazam Co-Founder Dhiraj Mukherjee ,

, DHL VP Nabil Malouli,

Mana CEO Moishe Mana ,

, Open EXO and Singularity U's Salim Ismail ,

, Rokk3r, Inc. CEO Nabyl Charania ,

, XPrize Foundation CEO Anousheh Ansari ,

, World-renowned artist Romero Britto

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

"Miami continues to shine bright as a beacon to the world for collaboration and innovation as we enter the fourth industrial revolution," says Nabyl Charania, CEO of Rokk3r, Inc.. "With exponential technologies creating immense changes to every industry and daily life, our collaboration with EXMA aims to inspire transformation, partnership and purpose for attendees and the city of Miami."

"Knowledge is the new oil," said Fernando Anzures, CEO of EXMA. "More than ever Miami is being recognized as a breeding ground for exponential entrepreneurship. For this new stage in the city's life cycle to continue, we will have to nurture it with methodology and education. That is why EXMA is here in Miami – to support the city with the attraction and retention of exponential companies and business models that will fuel sustainable change and progress."

To register to attend the EXMA conference, visit https://sales.exmae.com

ABOUT EXMA

EXMA is the largest specialized marketing platform across Ibero America (Spain, LatAm, US). Currently, with presence in 8 countries (Colombia, México, Bolivia, Ecuador, Perú, Panamá, Arab Emirates, and Jordan) EXMA is leading the latest trends and tools of greatest interest for the market and exchange of experiences through the most representative exhibitors and events with more than 15,000 attendees per year from all over the world. For more information visit https://sales.exmae.com

About Rokk3r Inc.

Rokk3r (OTC: ROKK) is a company builder headquartered in Miami, Florida, that enables aspiring entrepreneurs and established companies to successfully launch exponential, tech-driven businesses. By leveraging Rokk3r's global network of engineers, designers and educators, such groundbreaking companies as AdMobilize , Uniko , and Emerge have been #PoweredByRokk3r. To learn how Rokk3r transforms businesses from traditional to exponential, visit rokk3r.com and follow Rokk3r on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

