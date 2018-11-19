Rokk3r Inks Affiliate Deal With Techstars

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKK3R Inc. (OTC: ROKK), a global idea-to-exit company builder headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the newest affiliate of Techstars , the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. The entities' affiliate relationship grants Rokk3r-referred startups, including Rokk3r's portfolio of more than 40 companies, expedited entry to Techstars' accelerator network, among other benefits.

Through the Techstars worldwide entrepreneur network, founders and their teams connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders and corporate partners who will help their companies grow. Historically, Techstars companies have gone on to raise more than $2 million of outside capital, on average, after the program. Notable Techstars companies include ClassPass , Pillpack , Plated , and SendGrid . Hyp3r , a Rokk3r portfolio company that has raised more than $23 million to date, is also among Techstars graduates.

Similar to Techstars, entrepreneurs and businesses that engage Rokk3r, whether in an idea validation stage or for comprehensive venture co-building, gain access to an array of resources essential to entrepreneurial success, such as talent recruitment, marketing and branding consultation.

"Beyond accelerating world-class startups and nurturing resilient teams, Techstars embodies an understanding of the digital age in entrepreneurship at the core of its outlook," said Rokk3r CEO Nabyl Charania. "This is a strong point of synergy with Rokk3r, and a big reason I am particularly excited for early-stage ventures within our ecosystem to now have access to this platform. I look forward to our teams working together to grow this alliance even further."

"Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, which is why it's our pleasure to make Rokk3r an official ally of Techstars," said Techstars' Jason Thompson, VP of Diversity & Inclusion. "This partnership will allow us to reach more founders and provide access to our dozens of accelerators around the world. Given Rokk3r's roots in the entrepreneurial and venture ecosystem, as well as the number of startups they've helped in the Miami community, it is fruitful for both organizations to come together and empower founders to grow and scale."

About Rokk3r Inc.

Rokk3r is a company builder headquartered in Miami, Florida, that enables aspiring entrepreneurs and established companies to successfully launch exponential, tech-driven businesses. By leveraging Rokk3r's global network of engineers, designers and educators, such groundbreaking companies as Hyp3r , AdMobilize , Joule.AI , Uniko , and Emerge have been #PoweredByRokk3r. To learn how Rokk3r transforms businesses from traditional to exponential, visit https://www.rokk3r.com/ and follow Rokk3r on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders and their teams connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporate partners who will help their companies grow. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs help founders do more faster and Techstars Startup Programs inspire, educate and connect entrepreneurs. Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships helps brands supercharge growth by accelerating innovation and cultural transformation. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,400 companies with a market cap of $15.9 Billion. www.techstars.com .

Contact: Debora Lima | debora@TheTagExperience.com | 786-797-8540

For Inquiries: press@rokk3r.com | 1.888.3 ROKK3R | www.rokk3r.com

SOURCE Rokk3r Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rokk3r.com

