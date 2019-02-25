Rokkan And Cadillac Unveil 'RISE' During Oscars

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, February 24, Rokkan and Cadillac introduced a new creative campaign, 'RISE,' to the 2019 Academy Awards audience. Its message of "keep rising" captured the excitement of the landmark Hollywood event with the type of cohesive campaign that is synonymous with Rokkan – a fully integrated red-carpet activation, celebrity partnerships and the debut of four new television spots featuring Cadillac's full lineup of SUVs.

'RISE' celebrates Cadillac's legacy of rising beyond expectations and reimagining the future. The suite of work demonstrates how the brand has risen once again, motivating people to rethink what Cadillac is through sleek visuals, electric sounds and the exhilaration that comes from sitting behind the wheel of a Cadillac SUV.

The new work exemplifies Rokkan's ability to penetrate cultural moments with 360-degree creative and strategic campaigns. The multifaceted broadcast, social and experiential elements of 'RISE' work in harmony, fully engaging a diversified audience with consistent and comprehensive messaging.

The :60 second television spot, 'Rise Above,' epitomizes Cadillac's legendary style and craftsmanship. The dramatic film shows people from different walks of life physically rising up into one of Cadillac's SUVs juxtaposed against others dressed in awards show-elegance, rising into the spotlight on stage. The additional three :30 second spots focus on features of each model: the XT4, XT5, and Escalade, all underscored by Childish Gambino's iconic "Me and Your Mama."

"With the launch of this new work, we looked back at what Cadillac has always stood for, a symbol of making it, a metaphor for taking a step upward, and applied that thinking to a modern audience. It also purposefully aligns with all that The Oscars represent and allows us to weave seamlessly into the excitement of the evening," said Rokkan chief creative officer Brian Carley. "Few brands in the world have the kind of legacy that Cadillac does and it's such an honor to be entrusted to look at the brand from a completely new angle and create story-telling opportunities that position Cadillac in a new way for a new generation."

The social extension of 'RISE' reintroduces the Cadillac logo to the world, bringing into focus the four, blue horizontal lines within the crest. Visualizing those lines as a staircase opened the door to an innovative story-telling technique throughout Oscars weekend. Leading talent in the entertainment industry accepted the invitation to tell their inspirational stories of perseverance, determination and success, using the hashtag #KeepRising.

"Perseverance and imagination have always been part of the Cadillac brand," said Deborah Wahl, Chief Marketing Office, Cadillac. "And this campaign brings that DNA to the forefront with our crest and incredible new family of SUVs – the very essence of the Academy Awards as winners ascend to the stage, making it the perfect platform to showcase our aspirational campaign and the Cadillac SUV lineup."

Rokkan and Carat partnered to create a one-of-a-kind interview platform on the red carpet, bringing the blue lines of the Cadillac crest to life in a physical space. As the marquee platform for the pre-show, Cadillac was a focal point of the broadcast, including an exclusive on-camera interview with Yalitza Aparicio and other incredible Hollywood storytellers who told their "keep rising" stories of overcoming adversity from the blue step stage.

'RISE' officially launched on February 21 and includes four television broadcast spots, digital, social and OOH. The theme of "keep rising" will continue to be rolled out over the course of the year.

