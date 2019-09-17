Rokt appoints first CFO to drive next phase of growth

Lim's hire comes at a critical time for the technology business, who have raised $34M to date, as they experience rapid growth and momentum including the appointment of ex-Apple leader, James Wilson as CTO.

A seasoned executive, Lim joins Rokt from CFO positions at TuneIn and SoundCloud, and previously served as Group Finance Lead/Operations and Strategy at Google's Advanced Technologies and Projects (ATAP) group. In her new role at Rokt, Lim will bring her deep technology and innovation experience to help grow and strengthen the financial foundations of the company.

"We are thrilled to have Holly join Rokt as Chief Financial Officer," said CEO, Bruce Buchanan. "Our continued rapid growth and success is all about attracting the best talent."

Prior to Rokt in her role at TuneIn, Lim was responsible for revamping business processes and systems to help the company execute at speed and on strategic planning initiatives that shaped the company's late-stage vision and core internal investment strategy. Lim was also responsible for the global financial strategy at SoundCloud and led financial & business operations for Google's ATAP group.

"The Rokt team has developed a unique opportunity in the martech space and I'm excited to work across the company's global organization and partner with teams to drive continued growth and profitability," said Lim. "I'm looking forward to joining Rokt's executive team and certified Rokt'stars in driving the business forward and breaking new ground with our enterprise customers."

