Roland Foods, LLC Initiates A Voluntary Recall Of Roland Red Lumpfish Caviar And Roland Black Lumpfish Caviar Due To Possible Health Risk

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The Red Lumpfish Caviar and Black Lumpfish Caviar, sold in glass jars, were distributed nationwide to retailers and foodservice distributors across the United States. The UPC code is located on the back of the label, under the bar code.

The following products are subject to the voluntary recall:

Affected Product











Product Name Roland® Black Caviar

Whole Grain

Lumpfish Roland® Black

Caviar Whole Grain

Lumpfish Roland® Black Caviar

Whole Grain

Lumpfish Roland® Black Caviar

Whole Grain

Lumpfish

Item # 20002 20004 20020 20040

Batch # 206 J018803, J019622, J020834 226 223

Pack Size 2x48/2 oz 48/2 oz 2x24/3.5 oz 12X12 oz UPC #s











Item UPC 41224200029 41224200029 41224200203 41224200401

Outside Case UPC 10041224200026 10041224200040 10041224200200 10041224200408 Carton Markings











Product Name Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar

Item # 20002 20004 20020 20040

Batch # 206 J018803, J019622, J020834 226 223

UPC # 10041224200026 10041224200040 10041224200200 10041224200408

Other Relevant Info This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item # This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together



Affected Product











Product Name Roland® Red Caviar

Whole Grain

Lumpfish Roland® Red Caviar

Whole Grain

Lumpfish Roland® Red Caviar

Whole Grain

Lumpfish Roland® Red Caviar

Whole Grain

Lumpfish

Item # 20202 20204 20220 20240

Batch # 154, 155 J018821, J020767 168 175

Pack Size 2x48/2 oz 48/2 oz 2x24/3.5 oz 12x12 oz UPC #s











Item UPC 41224202023 41224202023 41224202207 41224202405

Outside Case UPC 10041224202020 10041224202044 10041224202204 10041224202402 Carton Markings











Product Name Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar

Item # 20202 20202 20220 20240

Batch # 154, 155 J018821, J020767 168 175

UPC # 10041224202020 10041224202044 10041224202204 10041224202402

Other Relevant Info This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item # This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together



No other sizes or lots of red and black caviar or Roland® products are affected by this voluntary recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing found that the product experienced a processing issue.

Production and distribution of the product has been suspended as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Consumers can visit our website at www.rolandfoods.com, or contact our 24-Hour Consumer Hotline at 800.221.4030 ext. 222 for further information about this voluntary recall and for further instructions.

