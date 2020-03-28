Roland Frasier Launches Daily Podcast Series To Include A Live Chat And Q&A With Celebrities Affected By The Global COVID-19 Pandemic

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused panic in many business owners who fear they won't survive a recession," said Frasier. "Business is still moving forward. People are still making investments, spending on consulting and buying products. It's just a question of mindset. The goal of Business Lunch To Go is to encourage people to not be frozen."

Frasier asserts that to survive the pandemic, businesses must pivot their service offerings. If they do, they have potential to bounce back stronger than ever. Business Lunch To Go has already started airing daily. Topics covered include how to maintain sales flow, adapt media offers and stay out of financial trouble. Upcoming guests include:

Kara Gouldin , founder of Hint Water

, founder of Hint Water James Altucher , hedge fund manager and angel investor

, hedge fund manager and angel investor Vinnie Fisher , author

, author Diana Wentworth , author

For more information and to register to join the next live Business Lunch To Go podcast, visit Roland Frasier's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/rolandfrasier

Roland Frasier is a strategic investor who has bought and sold over 100 public and private companies ranging from a few million to over $100 million in adjusted sales over the past 30 years. He specializes in creative deal structuring and low and no money down acquisitions where he can add value, grow, scale and sell the businesses he acquires for as much as 200 times or more his initial investment. A "recovering attorney," Roland practiced business, tax and securities law for over 12 years and has been a principal or founder of 5 different Inc Magazine fastest growing companies including, DigitalMarketer. Roland lives in San Diego with his wife, 2 children and their 3 chihuahuas. You can connect with the Business Lunch Podcast team on Twitter and check out Roland's business site.

