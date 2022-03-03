Roland-Garros and Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership for Another Five Years, until 2026

The extended collaboration with Roland-Garros will introduce enhanced match broadcast stats, implement new digital ideas, and STEM initiatives, while continuing to develop impactful cutting-edge stakeholder experiences

PARIS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Roland-Garros (RG), today announced the renewal of their three-year long partnership for a further five years. The agreement will see Infosys continue to push the boundaries of technology for the Parisian Slam as the Official Digital Innovation Partner, through 2026.

Together Roland-Garros and Infosys have transformed the experience for the entire tennis ecosystem, introducing next-generation solutions leveraging AI, cloud, and analytics. Highlights include pioneering new video and stats analysis platforms for players and coaches to revolutionize training, bolstering match analysis for broadcasters to post engaging content and introducing new ways for fans to engage with the tournament including bringing the history and heritage of RG to fans globally through the 3D art museum.

The contract renewal will bring a new element to the partnership, with Infosys doubling down on broadcast and technology innovations while also launching a new social inclusion initiative at RG 2022. The digital innovation partnership will focus around 4 key areas:

Powering digital innovations: The Infosys Tennis Platform will continue to power data and insights for fans, players, coaches, journalists, and broadcast teams. The Infosys Match Center, Players Portal and AI-Assisted Journalism platforms will leverage advanced AI capabilities to deliver more immersive and predictive analytics.

Enhancing broadcast experiences: To amplify the statistical experience, Infosys will deliver fresh perspectives to spectators with the new "Infosys Stats Flash" providing statistical measures of player performance during live matches.

Exploring the metaverse: Previous editions of the tournaments have seen Infosys and FFT laying the foundation for an RG digital universe with innovations such as Social VR and the 3D Art Museum. Building on this, future experiences will include new mixed reality experiences and immersive digital platforms.

Enabling future generations: Working with the FFT, Infosys will launch a new STEM program powered by the Infosys Springboard initiative, which will enable young children in France to experience the benefits of STEM education through the lens of tennis.

Sumit Virmani, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "Roland-Garros is a tennis institution celebrated around the world and we are honored to be a part of the journey enhancing the sporting experience through next generation technologies. Over the years, our partnership has helped the sport embrace the digital potential where players, coaches, fans and the media are empowered to connect, train and engage with technology. 2022 marks the fourth year of our partnership, and a year where we look forward to bringing more innovation and value for everyone across the tennis ecosystem and beyond to positively impact the community. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting RG reimagine the tournament through unique and meaningful digital experiences."

Amélie Mauresmo, Tournament Director Roland-Garros, said, "Over the last four years, Infosys has been pivotal in taking the RG experience to new standards, thanks to industry leading digital experiences and innovations. Every year, we welcome viewers from over 222 countries to enjoy one of the most anticipated moments of the year for tennis, and each year we've topped the last enhancing the fan experience thanks to the strength of our partnership. We're excited to continue to raise the bar for the entire tennis ecosystem as we extend our partnership."

About Roland-Garros

In the eyes of sports fans, and indeed the general public, Roland-Garros is an unmissable event. The 2021 edition of Roland-Garros was broadcast in 222 countries worldwide, confirming the tournament's status as a first-class international sporting event. Organised by the French Tennis Federation, Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on clay, one of the oldest and most noble surfaces in the history of tennis.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in over 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information contact:

Dena Tahmasebi, Head of Communications EMEA, Infosys: [email protected]

