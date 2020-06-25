Rolando A. Bonilla Selected as the Vice-Chair of the San Jose Planning Commission

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Voler Strategic Advisors' Chief Strategy Officer, Rolando A. Bonilla, was unanimously selected by his peers on the San Jose Planning Commission, as the Commission's Vice-Chair.

"It is an amazing honor to be able to serve the residents of the City of San Jose," said Rolando A. Bonilla, Vice-Chair, San Jose Planning Commission. "During this time of divisiveness in our city, I feel our commission can play a major role in bringing our great city together."

Commissioner Bonilla was also successful in nominating Commissioner Mariel Caballero as the Commission's new Chair. She was chosen unanimously.

In doing so, Chair Caballero and Vice-Chair Bonilla became the first ever Latina/Latino leadership team to concurrently hold these leadership roles in the history of San Jose. The San Jose Planning Commission is one of the city's most critical and influential commissions, responsible for recommending and implementing policies that guide the development of San Jose.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We offer solutions that are client-inspired, success- driven and always inclusive of the communities that you serve. For more information: www.volersa.com

About the San Jose Planning Commission: The San Jose Planning Commission recommends and implements policies that guide the development of San Jose toward the achievement of community goals. It promotes the City's viability through enforcement of land use, construction, health, safety and environmental regulations. For more information: http://www.sanjoseca.gov/planning/

SOURCE Voler Strategic Advisors

