Roll by Goodyear to Donate 100 Meals Through Feeding America for Every Tire Sold

AKRON, Ohio, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help alleviate the pressures America's food banks are facing to supply meals to communities impacted by COVID-19, Roll by Goodyear, an innovative new tire buying and installation provider in the greater Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. markets, will donate the cost equivalency of 100 meals to Feeding America for every tire sold. This donation will apply to all tires purchased through www.rollbygoodyear.com or at any Roll by Goodyear location through June 30, 2020.

A Roll by Goodyear mobile installation van.

"We've seen the devastating effect this pandemic has had on our neighbors in the greater Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. areas," said Seth Klugherz, Head of Roll by Goodyear. "We're proud to contribute to Feeding America to help this incredible organization continue to provide much-needed meals to these communities, where so many have lost income and are turning to food banks for support."

Roll by Goodyear is dedicated to making tire buying and installation as simple as possible for the communities it serves, particularly in today's challenging environment. While Americans continue to exercise caution to obtain the products and services they need for daily life, Roll by Goodyear is uniquely positioned to offer contact-free services throughout the entire tire buying and installation process. Tires can be purchased online or via phone, and guests can schedule the mobile tire shop to come to their home, work parking lot, or other qualifying location that doesn't require direct contact with others and install the tires at no extra charge.

Roll by Goodyear also offers professional valet services at no additional charge that will pick up and return guests' vehicles for tire service at their qualifying preferred location. For extra precautionary measures, valet team members wear gloves and utilize steering wheel, seat and floormat covers in order to avoid contact with the interior of the vehicle. All touch points are also disinfected upon entering and exiting the vehicle.

Terms, conditions and limitations apply.¹ To learn more, purchase tires or schedule an installation appointment, visit www.rollbygoodyear.com or call 1-800-344-4502.

¹Between 12:01 a.m. ET May 26, 2020 and 11:59 p.m. ET June 30, 2020, every time a consumer makes a purchase of one (1) or more tires online at rollbygoodyear.com or from any of the sixteen (16) participating stores, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will donate $10 to Feeding America. ($10 for each Qualifying tire purchase). Sponsor will donate a minimum of $10,000. Feeding America is a non-profit organization located at 35 East Wacker Drive, Suite 2000, Chicago, IL 60621. Each $10 donation provided to Feeding America helps to secure and distribute 100 meals. Offer only good while supplies last. Donations do not apply to purchase cancellations. Offer is not valid on past or pre-ordered purchases. Message and data rates may apply if consumer uses their mobile device to participate in Program. Sponsor: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, 200 Innovation Way, Akron, OH 44316. Complete terms and conditions available at rollbygoodyear.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

