Roll Sustainably For Free

As Earth Day approaches next week, Gotcha will do its part to help stop climate change by offering a free, eco-friendly form of transportation. The public will gain free access to Gotcha's bike, scooter, and ride share systems nationwide for one day only on April 22.

"At Gotcha, we develop innovative mobility products that get people out of single-occupancy cars and onto sustainable electric products," said Sean Flood, CEO and founder of Gotcha. "This Earth Day, we're committed to continuing our work and empowering people to lead better lives by providing free sustainable transportation."

According to PeopleforBikes.com, there are 800 million car parking spaces in the U.S., totaling 160 billion square feet of concrete and asphalt. This adds 10% to the CO2 emissions of the average automobile.

Modestly increasing the number of trips made via sustainable transportation like bicycles and electric scooters from 12% to 15% could reduce fuel usage by 3.8 billion gallons a year and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 33 million tons per year. That's the equivalent of replacing 19 million conventional cars with hybrid vehicles.

Whether people have access to Gotcha products or not, the company is encouraging people to do whatever they can to travel sustainably in honor of Earth Day, including biking to work, carpooling, or walking. Gotcha wants its riders to travel safely by using helmets and bike lanes, and following all local guidelines as they pertain to micro mobility products.

For a list of Gotcha's shared mobility locations nationwide, please visit RideGotcha.com/locations. Download the Gotcha app to locate a bike, scooter, or ride share and start riding for free. Use the hashtags #RideGotcha and #EarthDay on social media to encourage others to go green this Earth Day.

Gotcha is the only mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) company offering four sustainable micro-transit products—e-bikes, e-scooters, e-trikes, and 100%-electric ride share vehicles—through one proprietary, app-based platform. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through alternative forms of transportation specifically designed for each market served. Gotcha currently operates more than 50 shared e-mobility systems in cities and universities across the US. For more information, visit www.ridegotcha.com, email press@ridegotcha.com, or call 843.647.7342.

