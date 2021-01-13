Rollease Acmeda Launches Next-Generation Motor Range With Zero Motor Head Design

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollease Acmeda, a global leader in the window covering industry, announced today the immediate availability of its next-generation 5V Wire-free Li-ION motor range. Building on its highly successful Automate® Motorization platform, the 5V Li-Ion motors boast an innovative design focused on simplicity and engineered to last. The next-generation motor line offers considerable value to both manufacturers and consumers by enabling some of the most significant use cases around comfort & convenience, privacy, and energy efficiency found in the window coverings category today.

New Automate 5V Motor Collection offers innovative design & engineering for motorized window coverings.

"Motorized shades continue to grow in popularity and demand with more and more consumers embracing the new age of smart home technology. The expansion of the Automate platform provides a convenient, reliable approach to control and automate a home's shades," said CEO, Derick Marsh. "The new collection features our new ZERO head, with two patent-pending features. A variety of integrated, exchangeable bracket adapters are designed to be the same width as their manual clutch counterparts. This enables both manufacturers to use the same specifications in production as well as consumers to upgrade existing shades in the field. It's a simple thing but has been one of the biggest challenges our industry has faced over the years," stated Marsh. "And our award-winning ARC technology platform continues to bring smart and energy-efficient shades into homes and commercial spaces across the globe."

The motor range utilizes a standard micro-USB 5 Volt charging port, eliminating the need for a proprietary re-charging cable. Each charge typically lasts 12-18 months and, when paired with the Automate Solar Panel, the battery will maintain its charge in most cases. All motors continue to feature the ARC 2-way protocol so users can view battery levels and adjust shade positions, whether in the home or away, and integrate with all leading voice control, smart home, and home automation systems. The range now also includes additional EQ (Extra Quiet) versions, including the flagship 25mm motor.

Each motor comes standard with a five-year limited warranty; more information can be found at AutomateShades.com.

The product is available immediately through Rollease Acmeda's fabricator partners located throughout the United States, Canada, and Latin America. For information on where to purchase, please contact the factory here.

PRESS IMAGE KIT

About Rollease Acmeda - Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs and manufactures window covering hardware components and systems, manual and automated, as well as specialty fabrics for use in both commercial and residential applications. Rollease Acmeda is the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window covering industry. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of over 250 employees and distribution facilities spanning the USA, Australia and Europe, serving thousands of customers in over 40 countries around the world. To learn more about the company visit rolleaseacmeda.com

Media Contact

Jennifer LaBollita

Marketing Manager

203-590-5386

[email protected]

Related Files

01132021_AUTOMATE_RA Launches Next Generation Motor Range-W_RFD.pdf

Related Images

automate-5v-motor-collection.png

Automate 5V Motor Collection

New Automate 5V Motor Collection offers innovative design & engineering for motorized window coverings.

Related Links

Press Release

Automate 5V Collection

SOURCE Rollease Acmeda

Related Links

http://rolleaseacmeda.com

