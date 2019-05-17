Rolling Thunder®, Inc.'s 32nd and Final D.C. Memorial Demonstration; Still Asking Accountability for Prisoners of War/Missing in Action

The Rolling Thunder®, Inc. Flame of Freedom will also be transported via motorcycle escort by Rolling Thunder®, Inc. Mississippi Chapter 1, starting with a ceremony in Wake Forest, NC on May 19th and other locations noted on their website, arriving in Washington, D.C. May 24, 2019. The Flame will be used at the Candlelight Vigil to lead Gold Star mothers as they walk along the Vietnam Wall during the May 24th candlelight remembrance. For more information: rtflameoffreedom.com

Legislation: S-693 - National POW/MIA Flag Act (to fly the POW/MIA flag every day the American flag is displayed) passed the Senate on May 3, 2019. The companion bill H.R. 1579 National POW/MIA Flag Act must pass in the House of Representatives and then to the President to become law. H.R.1019 – Full Military Honors Act – Those who were ex POW/MIAs regardless of rank. This legislation provides Medal of Honor recipients and Prisoners of War the recognition, regardless of rank, to be buried with full military honors. Currently, this is reserved for senior officers, noncommissioned officers, and service members killed in combat. Secretary of Veterans affairs to have clinical trial with effects of cannabis health outcomes for veterans with PTSD, health assessments on veterans that have been exposed to open burn pits or toxic airborne chemicals, improve benefits for women Veterans, victims of Agent Orange relief act. Prescription drug costs continue to rise with many Veterans now going without the medication they need. There are still over 369,709 VA claims pending with 74,208 claims over 125 days. The backlog of VA claims is a major contributing factor to the increased homelessness and nearly 22 suicides a day of our Veterans.

Rolling Thunder Charities®, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization with 96% of all donated funds going to Veterans in need of help. We pay their rent, mortgage, utilities, food and clothing. From May 1, 2018 to May 1, 2019 Charities has helped 174 Veterans and donations totaled $256,276. To donate to help our Veterans please go to the National website: www.rollingthunder1.com

Rolling Thunder®, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit Veterans organization incorporated in 1995, by National Director Sgt. Artie Muller, to seek accountability for all POW/MIAs from past wars and to promote the needs of Veterans. National membership is comprised of Veterans from all wars and peacetime with 40-45% of members being non-veterans. There are currently over 95 chartered Rolling Thunder®, Inc. chapters throughout the United States. Although many members ride motorcycles, a person does not have to own or ride a motorcycle to be a member.

