RollinGreens Secures Win For QVC's Best Plant-Based Food Award, And Gears Up For The National Launch Of Their New Plant-Based ME'EAT SKU's

Their newest creation Plant-Based Ground Taco ME'EAT, has seen explosive growth since their debut in March of 2021. This direct meat replacement is made with a proprietary blend of just 10 ingredients. One "pack" replaces one pound of beef, has no soy, 60 grams of protein, and has quickly become a fan favorite and top seller at Thrive Market, QVC, Weight Watchers and more. Next month the company will reveal its new sku's and national retail expansion!

"Our success at QVC has continued since our debut almost two years ago, and we are honored to have our Cauliflower Wings a customer top rated item and best plant-based food! RollinGreens has made a big impact this year in the ever-evolving food industry and we've seen a rapid sales acceleration during the pandemic in healthy at-home alternatives," said Lindsey Cunningham, CEO and Co-Founder. "In 2022, we are looking forward to maximizing our growth with our new innovation, accelerated launch into retail with our shelf stable items, and scaling partnerships."

RollinGreens products are sold online and throughout the United States at Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods, Wegmans and more. To learn more about RollinGreens and its products and to pre-order the taco pack, visit RollinGreens.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Founded in 1980 by the Cunningham family, RollinGreens was Boulder, Colorado's first organic food truck.

