Rollins, Inc. Board Director Bill J. Dismuke To Retire, Jerry W. Nix Elected As Director

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced the retirement of Bill J. Dismuke, who joined the Rollins, Inc. Board in 1984. Gary W. Rollins stated, "I wish to personally thank Bill for his 36 years of dedicated leadership to Rollins. His guidance and service to the company have been invaluable."

In addition, Jerry W. Nix has been elected to the Rollins, Inc. Board. Nix is the former Vice Chairman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Genuine Parts Company. Prior to retiring in March 2013, Nix served as Chief Financial Officer for over 13 years and served in various other capacities with Genuine Parts before that time, including Senior Vice President, Finance. In additional to previously serving as a director of Genuine Parts, Nix was a director of Synovus Financial Corp. Currently, he serves on the Board of Directors of Marine Products Corporation and RPC, Inc.

Nix is also on various civic and non-profit boards, including Young Harris College, Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority, John and Mary Franklin Foundations, and on the Executive Committee for the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America. Prior to joining Genuine Parts in 1978, Nix was an auditor with Ernst & Young and a pilot in the U. S. Air Force.

Gary W. Rollins stated, "we are pleased to welcome Jerry to our Board. His extensive financial and business experience will benefit Rollins for years to come."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

