Rollins, Inc. Chief Information Officer Retires, Successor Named

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "It is with mixed emotions that I announce Lee Crump's retirement from Rollins, Inc. Throughout his career at Rollins, Lee has helped guide our company through many noteworthy IT advancements. However, his legacy of building a great team and developing them to not only improve our organization's performance today, but far into the future, is his most important accomplishment."

In preparation for Crump's retirement, the company has spent the last six months working to ensure a seamless transition to Thomas D. Tesh, our new Chief Information Officer. Tesh served as the Vice President of Information Technology (IT) for Rollins from 2012 to 2020, responsible for Application Development, Business Intelligence, Mobility, Program Management, IT Training and Communications, Support Desk, Desktop Support, Telecom, and IT Continuous Improvement. He is also a member of the Georgia CIO Association and the Project Management Institute (PMI).

"I am very proud of all that we accomplished while I was CIO, but prouder still of Thomas Tesh and the rest of the IT team that remains at Rollins. They will ensure the company stays on top!" affirmed Crump.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

