Rollins, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue increased 13.7% for the quarter

Rollins deemed "essential service" by Department of Homeland Security

Rollins launches Orkin VitalClean™ – Powerful New Disinfectant Business

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The Company recorded first quarter revenues of $487.9 million, an increase of 13.7% over the prior year's first quarter revenue of $429.1 million. Rollins reported net income of $43.3 million or $0.13 per diluted share in the first quarter that ended March 31, 2020, compared to $44.2 million or $0.14 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

In light of the global response and impact of COVID-19, Rollins, Inc. has made significant operational adjustments as a result of the changing economic situation. With pest control being deemed as an essential service by the Department of Homeland Security, the Company has been able to remain operational in every part of the world in which it operates.

The safety of our employees and customers is a prime consideration. To protect their health, we have adopted numerous safety initiatives, such as; providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for our technicians (masks, booties, gloves, coveralls, etc.). We have also complied with recommended actions to disinfect our equipment and facilities, increase social distancing, and provide contact-free services.

As announced earlier, our Orkin brand launched a new disinfectant service for businesses – VitalClean™, which uses an EPA-registered disinfectant. This material has low toxicity and is labeled for use against a wide variety of pathogens, including other known coronaviruses.

Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "It is difficult to know when the economy might rebound and the financial crisis will end; however we have taken proactive steps including but not limited to furloughs, selected pay reductions, and the reduction of non-essential expenses. In addition to our launch of VitalClean in our commercial branches, we are entering into our termite and mosquito seasons, which will provide revenue building opportunities. We are well positioned to adjust our business further if necessary, to meet the unique challenges we may face."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com , www.pestdefense.com , www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca , www.westernpest.com , www.callnorthwest.com, www.crittercontrol.com , www.indfumco.com , www.trutechinc.com , www.orkinau.com , www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com , www.permatreat.com , www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk , www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com . You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the uncertainty of when the economy might rebound and the financial crisis related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will end; the Company's belief that the termite and mosquito seasons will provide revenue building opportunities; and the Company's belief that it is well-positioned to adjust its business further if necessary to meet the unique challenges it may face as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing the Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) At March 31, (unaudited) 2020

2019 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,582

$ 116,607 Trade accounts receivables, net 123,166

104,593 Financed receivables, net 22,209

19,258 Materials and supplies 21,527

16,572 Other current assets 45,346

32,909 Total Current Assets 304,830

289,939 Equipment and property, net 194,854

136,806 Goodwill 596,067

370,492 Customer contracts, net 279,361

174,777 Trademarks and tradenames, net 104,863

53,934 Other intangible assets, net 10,314

10,712 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 207,975

182,176 Financed receivables, long-term, net 33,952

26,376 Benefit plan assets 15,639

- Prepaid pension -

5,274 Deferred income tax assets 1,961

961 Other assets 21,663

20,625 Total Assets $ 1,771,479

$ 1,272,072 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 36,844

$ 27,496 Accrued insurance, current 30,739

27,940 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 68,289

58,853 Unearned revenue 129,352

123,935 Operating lease liabilities, current 69,094

60,454 Current portion of long-term debt 12,500

- Other current liabilities 71,050

54,034 Total Current Liabilities 417,868

352,712 Accrued insurance, less current portion 34,921

34,148 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 140,152

121,775 Long-term debt 307,300

- Deferred income tax liabilities 14,257

- Long-term accrued liabilities 56,610

44,313 Total Liabilities 971,108

552,948 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 327,767

327,530 Retained earnings and other equity 472,604

391,594 Total stockholders' equity 800,371

719,124 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,771,479

$ 1,272,072

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019 REVENUES





Customer services $ 487,901

$ 429,069 COSTS AND EXPENSES





Cost of services provided 251,152

217,258 Depreciation and amortization 21,597

16,683 Sales, general and administrative 157,862

139,530 Gain on sale of assets, net (275)

(181) Interest expense/(income), net 2,165

(274)

432,501

373,016 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 55,400

56,053 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,132

11,827 NET INCOME $ 43,268

$ 44,226 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.13

$ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 327,682

327,506

