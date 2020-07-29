Rollins, Inc. Reports Second Quarter And Six Months 2020 Financial Results
- Total revenue increased 5.6% for the quarter despite a worldwide economic downturn
- Residential revenues increased 14.8% with multiple record setting days of new customer sales
- Net Income grew 17.2% and EPS increased to $0.23
Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.
The Company recorded second quarter revenues of $553.3 million, an increase of 5.6% over the prior year's second quarter revenue of $524.0 million. Rollins' reported net income of $75.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $64.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.
Going into this quarter, we were faced with the global economic downturn from COVID-19 and responded with numerous operational adjustments to address the economic challenges. These included new COVID-related procedures, modified customer service and related protocols, daily health screenings before entering shared offices, and a transition to remote work locations to reduce concentrations of personnel in offices where appropriate.
Cost containment efforts included furloughs, layoffs, elimination of non-essential travel and capital expenditures, and temporary salary reductions for upper management, among other things. These cost savings were offset by increased spending for personal protective equipment (PPE). These timely actions coupled with lower fuel prices and our routing and scheduling enhancements contributed to our profit improvement.
Our commercial customers' operations were most heavily impacted by the various governmental shelter-in-place mandates and their effect on small to medium size businesses, but the well-timed launch of our new VitalClean sanitation services helped businesses reopen and protect their employees and customers.
Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are pleased with our leadership and their reaction to the new operational challenges we have faced as we continue to meet the needs of our customers and employees."
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains a statement that constitutes a "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking statement includes a statement about the Company continuing to meet the needs of its customers and employees. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing te Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019.
|
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(in thousands)
|
At June 30, (unaudited)
|
2020
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
134,829
|
$ 98,466
|
Trade accounts receivables, net
|
129,297
|
130,696
|
Financed receivables, net
|
23,285
|
21,598
|
Materials and supplies
|
34,064
|
17,579
|
Other current assets
|
41,626
|
51,506
|
Total Current Assets
|
363,101
|
319,845
|
Equipment and property, net
|
191,141
|
201,196
|
Goodwill
|
602,310
|
563,075
|
Customer contracts, net
|
275,782
|
283,309
|
Trademarks and tradenames, net
|
104,760
|
102,986
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
10,176
|
11,228
|
Operating lease, right-of-use assets
|
214,874
|
191,183
|
Financed receivables, long-term, net
|
38,281
|
30,611
|
Benefit plan assets
|
9,312
|
-
|
Prepaid pension
|
-
|
5,274
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
2,105
|
-
|
Other assets
|
24,540
|
21,070
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,836,382
|
$ 1,729,777
|
LIABILITIES
|
Accounts payable
|
48,037
|
37,644
|
Accrued insurance, current
|
31,230
|
30,265
|
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
|
87,050
|
77,377
|
Unearned revenue
|
139,541
|
133,672
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
71,494
|
62,195
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
12,500
|
12,500
|
Other current liabilities
|
88,321
|
60,688
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
478,173
|
414,341
|
Accrued insurance, less current portion
|
35,520
|
34,705
|
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|
144,846
|
129,373
|
Long-term debt
|
242,500
|
335,375
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
14,482
|
475
|
Long-term accrued liabilities
|
58,031
|
63,244
|
Total Liabilities
|
973,552
|
977,513
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock
|
327,759
|
327,486
|
Retained earnings and other equity
|
535,071
|
424,778
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
862,830
|
752,264
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 1,836,382
|
$ 1,729,777
|
ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in thousands except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
REVENUES
|
Customer services
|
$553,329
|
$523,957
|
$1,041,230
|
$953,026
|
COSTS AND EXPENSES
|
Cost of services provided
|
255,622
|
253,333
|
506,774
|
470,591
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
21,925
|
20,132
|
43,522
|
36,815
|
Sales, general and administrative
|
171,253
|
161,886
|
329,115
|
301,416
|
Gain on sale of assets, net
|
(451)
|
(252)
|
(726)
|
(433)
|
Interest expense, net
|
1,460
|
1,899
|
3,625
|
1,625
|
449,809
|
436,998
|
882,310
|
810,014
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
103,520
|
86,959
|
158,920
|
143,012
|
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
28,162
|
22,664
|
40,294
|
34,491
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 75,358
|
$ 64,295
|
$ 118,626
|
$108,521
|
NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.33
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
327,763
|
327,506
|
327,723
|
327,506
