Rollins, Inc. Reports Second Quarter And Six Months 2020 Financial Results

Jul 29, 2020

  • Total revenue increased 5.6% for the quarter despite a worldwide economic downturn
  • Residential revenues increased 14.8% with multiple record setting days of new customer sales
  • Net Income grew 17.2% and EPS increased to $0.23

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company recorded second quarter revenues of $553.3 million, an increase of 5.6% over the prior year's second quarter revenue of $524.0 million.  Rollins' reported net income of $75.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $64.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. 

Going into this quarter, we were faced with the global economic downturn from COVID-19 and responded with numerous operational adjustments to address the economic challenges.  These included new COVID-related procedures, modified customer service and related protocols, daily health screenings before entering shared offices, and a transition to remote work locations to reduce concentrations of personnel in offices where appropriate. 

Cost containment efforts included furloughs, layoffs, elimination of non-essential travel and capital expenditures, and temporary salary reductions for upper management, among other things.  These cost savings were offset by increased spending for personal protective equipment (PPE).   These timely actions coupled with lower fuel prices and our routing and scheduling enhancements contributed to our profit improvement.

Our commercial customers' operations were most heavily impacted by the various governmental shelter-in-place mandates and their effect on small to medium size businesses, but the well-timed launch of our new VitalClean sanitation services helped businesses reopen and protect their employees and customers.

Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are pleased with our leadership and their reaction to the new operational challenges we have faced as we continue to meet the needs of our customers and employees."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company.  Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com,  www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com,  www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains a statement that constitutes a "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking statement includes a statement about the Company continuing to meet the needs of its customers and employees. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and  suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions;  economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown.  All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing te Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At June 30, (unaudited)

2020

2019

ASSETS


Cash and cash equivalents

134,829

$      98,466

Trade accounts receivables, net

129,297

130,696

Financed receivables, net 

23,285

21,598

Materials and supplies

34,064

17,579

Other current assets

41,626

51,506

Total Current Assets

363,101

319,845

Equipment and property, net

191,141

201,196

Goodwill 

602,310

563,075

Customer contracts, net

275,782

283,309

Trademarks and tradenames, net

104,760

102,986

Other intangible assets, net

10,176

11,228

Operating lease, right-of-use assets

214,874

191,183

Financed receivables, long-term, net

38,281

30,611

Benefit plan assets

9,312

-

Prepaid pension

-

5,274

Deferred income tax assets

2,105

-

Other assets

24,540

21,070

    Total Assets

$ 1,836,382

$ 1,729,777

LIABILITIES


Accounts payable

48,037

37,644

Accrued insurance, current

31,230

30,265

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

87,050

77,377

Unearned revenue

139,541

133,672

Operating lease liabilities, current

71,494

62,195

Current portion of long-term debt

12,500

12,500

Other current liabilities

88,321

60,688

Total Current Liabilities

478,173

414,341

Accrued insurance, less current portion

35,520

34,705

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

144,846

129,373

Long-term debt

242,500

335,375

Deferred income tax liabilities

14,482

475

Long-term accrued liabilities

58,031

63,244

Total Liabilities

973,552

977,513

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Common stock

327,759

327,486

Retained earnings and other equity

535,071

424,778

Total stockholders' equity

862,830

752,264

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,836,382

$ 1,729,777

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

REVENUES






Customer services

$553,329

$523,957

$1,041,230

$953,026

COSTS AND EXPENSES






Cost of services provided

255,622

253,333

506,774

470,591

Depreciation and amortization

21,925

20,132

43,522

36,815

Sales, general and administrative

171,253

161,886

329,115

301,416

Gain on sale of assets, net 

(451)

(252)

(726)

(433)

Interest expense, net

1,460

1,899

3,625

1,625

449,809

436,998

882,310

810,014

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

103,520

86,959

158,920

143,012

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

28,162

22,664

40,294

34,491

NET INCOME

$  75,358

$  64,295

$   118,626

$108,521

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$      0.23

$      0.20

$         0.36

$      0.33

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

327,763

327,506

327,723

327,506

