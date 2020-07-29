Rollins, Inc. Reports Second Quarter And Six Months 2020 Financial Results

ATLANTA, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Total revenue increased 5.6% for the quarter despite a worldwide economic downturn

Residential revenues increased 14.8% with multiple record setting days of new customer sales

Net Income grew 17.2% and EPS increased to $0.23

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company recorded second quarter revenues of $553.3 million, an increase of 5.6% over the prior year's second quarter revenue of $524.0 million. Rollins' reported net income of $75.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $64.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

Going into this quarter, we were faced with the global economic downturn from COVID-19 and responded with numerous operational adjustments to address the economic challenges. These included new COVID-related procedures, modified customer service and related protocols, daily health screenings before entering shared offices, and a transition to remote work locations to reduce concentrations of personnel in offices where appropriate.

Cost containment efforts included furloughs, layoffs, elimination of non-essential travel and capital expenditures, and temporary salary reductions for upper management, among other things. These cost savings were offset by increased spending for personal protective equipment (PPE). These timely actions coupled with lower fuel prices and our routing and scheduling enhancements contributed to our profit improvement.

Our commercial customers' operations were most heavily impacted by the various governmental shelter-in-place mandates and their effect on small to medium size businesses, but the well-timed launch of our new VitalClean sanitation services helped businesses reopen and protect their employees and customers.

Gary W. Rollins, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins, Inc. stated, "We are pleased with our leadership and their reaction to the new operational challenges we have faced as we continue to meet the needs of our customers and employees."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com , www.pestdefense.com , www.clarkpest.com, www.orkincanada.ca , www.westernpest.com , www.callnorthwest.com, www.crittercontrol.com , www.indfumco.com , www.trutechinc.com , www.orkinau.com , www.walthamservices.com , www.opcpest.com , www.permatreat.com , www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk , www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com . You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains a statement that constitutes a "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking statement includes a statement about the Company continuing to meet the needs of its customers and employees. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the extent and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its potential impact on the financial health of the Company's business partners, customers, supply chains and suppliers, global economic conditions and capital and financial markets, changes in consumer behavior and demand, the potential unavailability of personnel or key facilities, modifications to the Company's operations, and the potential implementation of regulatory actions; economic and competitive conditions which may adversely affect the Company's business; the degree of success of the Company's pest and termite process, and pest control selling and treatment methods; the Company's ability to identify and integrate potential acquisitions; climate and weather trends; competitive factors and pricing practices; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled workers, and potential increases in labor costs; uncertainties of litigation; changes in various government laws and regulations, including environmental regulations; and the impact of the U. S. Government shutdown. All of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of potential risks facing te Company can be found in the Company's Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2019.

ROL-Fin

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) At June 30, (unaudited) 2020

2019 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents 134,829

$ 98,466 Trade accounts receivables, net 129,297

130,696 Financed receivables, net 23,285

21,598 Materials and supplies 34,064

17,579 Other current assets 41,626

51,506 Total Current Assets 363,101

319,845 Equipment and property, net 191,141

201,196 Goodwill 602,310

563,075 Customer contracts, net 275,782

283,309 Trademarks and tradenames, net 104,760

102,986 Other intangible assets, net 10,176

11,228 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 214,874

191,183 Financed receivables, long-term, net 38,281

30,611 Benefit plan assets 9,312

- Prepaid pension -

5,274 Deferred income tax assets 2,105

- Other assets 24,540

21,070 Total Assets $ 1,836,382

$ 1,729,777 LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 48,037

37,644 Accrued insurance, current 31,230

30,265 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 87,050

77,377 Unearned revenue 139,541

133,672 Operating lease liabilities, current 71,494

62,195 Current portion of long-term debt 12,500

12,500 Other current liabilities 88,321

60,688 Total Current Liabilities 478,173

414,341 Accrued insurance, less current portion 35,520

34,705 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 144,846

129,373 Long-term debt 242,500

335,375 Deferred income tax liabilities 14,482

475 Long-term accrued liabilities 58,031

63,244 Total Liabilities 973,552

977,513 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 327,759

327,486 Retained earnings and other equity 535,071

424,778 Total stockholders' equity 862,830

752,264 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,836,382

$ 1,729,777

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 REVENUES













Customer services $553,329

$523,957

$1,041,230

$953,026 COSTS AND EXPENSES













Cost of services provided 255,622

253,333

506,774

470,591 Depreciation and amortization 21,925

20,132

43,522

36,815 Sales, general and administrative 171,253

161,886

329,115

301,416 Gain on sale of assets, net (451)

(252)

(726)

(433) Interest expense, net 1,460

1,899

3,625

1,625

449,809

436,998

882,310

810,014 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 103,520

86,959

158,920

143,012 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 28,162

22,664

40,294

34,491 NET INCOME $ 75,358

$ 64,295

$ 118,626

$108,521 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.23

$ 0.20

$ 0.36

$ 0.33 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 327,763

327,506

327,723

327,506

CONFERENCE CALL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rollins, Inc.

(NYSE: ROL)

Management will hold a conference call to discuss

Second Quarter 2020 results on

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at:

10:00 a.m. Eastern

9:00 a.m. Central

8:00 a.m. Mountain

7:00 a.m. Pacific

TO PARTICIPATE:

Please dial 877-407-9716 domestic;

201-493-6779 international

with conference ID of 13705813

at least 5 minutes before start time.

REPLAY: available through August 5, 2020

Please dial 844-512-2921 / 412-317-6671, Passcode 13705813

THIS CALL CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE INTERNET AT

www.rollins.com

Questions?

Contact Samantha Alphonso at Financial Relations Board at 212-827-3746

Or email to [email protected]

For Further Information Contact:

Eddie Northen (404) 888-2242

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rollins.com

