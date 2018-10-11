Rolls-Royce Selects Uptake's Industrial AI Software to Maximize Availability of its Trent Engine Fleet

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial AI and IoT software leader, Uptake , and Rolls-Royce, one of the world's leading industrial technology companies, have joined forces to extend Rolls-Royce's digital ecosystem. Complementing the company's in-house data science expertise in its R2 Data Labs, an acceleration hub for data innovation, Uptake will demonstrate how its capabilities can help Rolls-Royce implement a data-science-first approach to optimizing the performance of its Trent engine fleet, the market-leading engine family for widebody aircraft.

Rolls-Royce's TotalCare® service enables customers to maximize the availability of their engines while allowing Rolls-Royce to focus on the most efficient management of the fleet. Working with Uptake to analyze a number of disparate datasets will arm Rolls-Royce with new insights to deliver on its TotalCare® promise to airlines around the world by improving the uptime and availability of their Trent engine fleet.

"We've been applying analytics as a key part of our TotalCare® services strategy for many years and are always looking to advance our digital approach to improve the quality and value of our services," said Tom Palmer, senior vice president of services for Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace business. "With industrial AI and machine learning techniques, we can increase the uptime of our engines and help customers extend the life and value of their critical assets."

"Industrial businesses have an incredible advantage given the massive amount of asset data they have at their fingertips," said Nick Farrant, senior vice president of portfolio and industries for Uptake. "When you take a digitally driven company like Rolls-Royce that continuously raises the bar for customer excellence, and help them put their data to work, the outcomes are undisputable. We are delighted to be working with Rolls-Royce to apply fresh thinking and new technologies to help drive their business, and their customers' businesses, forward."

Built on a foundation of data science and machine learning, Uptake develops solutions that help industrial companies digitally transform their business. The company's latest release of its Asset Performance Management application, Uptake APM , incorporates the Asset Strategy Library (ASL), the world's most comprehensive database of industrial content including equipment types, failure mechanisms and maintenance tasks. This rich combination of deep operational and equipment knowledge with predictive analytics provides unparalleled visibility into, and insights surrounding, the entire asset environment, whether assets are connected or not.

Uptake APM is built on top of our industrial AI and IoT platform. This enables companies to put powerful AI and machine learning to work, using our pre-trained data science models and industry-specific content to turn mountains of data into actionable insights that drive financial outcomes.

ABOUT UPTAKE

As a leading provider of artificial intelligence and IoT software for industrial companies, Uptake combines data analytics and machine learning with deep industry knowledge to unlock the power of data for the global industrial sector. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Silicon Valley, Toronto and Dubai, Uptake works with industrial customers of all sizes across the globe to use software and data to reimagine their industry.

ABOUT ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

Rolls-Royce pioneers cutting-edge technologies that deliver the cleanest, safest and most competitive solutions to meet our planet's vital power needs. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 4,000 marine customers including 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. Annual underlying revenue was £15 billion in 2017, around half of which came from the provision of aftermarket services. The firm and announced gross order book stood at £78.5 billion at the end of December 2017 . In 2017, Rolls-Royce invested £1.4 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 31 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research. Rolls-Royce employs 50,000 people in 55 countries. More than 19,400 of these are engineers. The Group has a strong commitment to apprentice and graduate recruitment and to further developing employee skills. In 2017 we recruited 313 graduates and 339 apprentices through our worldwide training programmes. In November 2017 , Rolls-Royce launched R2 Data Labs, an acceleration hub for data innovation. Using advanced data analytics, industrial Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques, R2 Data Labs develops data applications that unlock design, manufacturing and operational efficiencies within Rolls-Royce, and creates new service propositions for customers.

