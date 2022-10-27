RollWorks Announces Integration with Outreach

New integration maximizes efficiency for account-based marketing & sales teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , and Outreach , the leading sales execution platform, today announced a new integration to enable more efficient prospecting, engagement, and forecasting.

With the RollWorks and Outreach integration, B2B teams now have an easy way to prioritize their engagement with prospects and take immediate action on key contacts within their target accounts. Surfaced contacts can be added directly into Outreach sequences and engaged at the most optimal times in the buying journey.

"Our new Outreach integration is a powerful addition to the RollWorks partner ecosystem," said Mike Stocker, SVP of Partnerships, RollWorks. "Outreach does a fantastic job enabling sales organizations to maximize prospecting productivity and optimize their sales execution through automated email sequences and workflows. Now, sales teams can add contacts that are spiking with engagement to a sequence, directly from the RollWorks Sales Insights CRM widget."

The RollWorks and Outreach integration helps B2B organizations:

Save time and effort by providing a single source of truth for sales teams to access valuable contact-level engagement data for a target account and quickly add contacts directly to an Outreach sequence from the CRM.

by providing a single source of truth for sales teams to access valuable contact-level engagement data for a target account and quickly add contacts directly to an Outreach sequence from the CRM. Get more responses by identifying known contacts at target accounts with PII and activity data to prioritize and personalize outreach.

by identifying known contacts at target accounts with PII and activity data to prioritize and personalize outreach. Identify gaps in the buying committee and understand how contacts at target accounts are engaging to determine personas for which they need more contacts.

and understand how contacts at target accounts are engaging to determine personas for which they need more contacts. Achieve marketing and sales alignment by providing contact-level data and insights in a single source of truth.

"RollWorks' platform uncovers account signals that help B2B teams drive and prioritize opportunities," said Phillip Friedman, Head of Partner Ecosystem, Outreach. "With the Outreach and RollWorks integration, users can easily add prospects to the desired sequence in Outreach directly from the RollWorks widget. Having all marketing and sales intelligence data for the target account, including prospect information, in one location, makes revenue teams more efficient - it saves marketing time to create these insights for sales, and saves sales time navigating between platforms."

Outreach joins a growing roster of market leaders in the RollWorks technology partner ecosystem . The integrations across content management, digital engagement / personalization, direct mail and offline engagement, email signature engagement, intent data, marketing automation, and now sales engagement, provide a breadth of solution options for marketing and sales teams with account-based strategies that drive increased ROI.

Head to RollWorks to learn more about the RollWorks and Outreach integration and how you can turn insights from within your CRM into immediate action .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Outreach

Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and effectiveness of all go-to-market activities and personnel across the revenue cycle. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations functionalities in a unified platform. More than 5,500 companies, including Zoom, Siemens, Okta, DocuSign, and McKesson depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

Media Contact:

Melissa Rossiter

[email protected]

480.749.4324

