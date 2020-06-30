RollWorks Launches Sales Insights to Drive Marketing and Sales Alignment for Account Prioritization of Sales Outreach

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, Inc., today announced the launch of Sales Insights. The new product in the RollWorks Account-Based Platform identifies statistically significant spikes of account-based activity - like website engagement and advertising click signals - and then surfaces alerts directly in Salesforce and via daily email digests delivered to sellers.

A proprietary data science model identifies increased, notable engagement each day within a short, rolling window for each account. Engagement spikes are then routed to the appropriate seller inside of their Salesforce CRM complete with account-based metrics, account fit-score and drill down to specific activity for key buyers within an account.

"The promise of ABM is that Marketing and Sales teams are aligned on focusing together on the accounts that matter to their business. Imagine a rowing boat with eight rowers facing the same direction and rowing powerfully together in unison. Unfortunately, the reality for most businesses today is that marketers and sellers are facing in many different directions in this metaphorical boat and rowing at different tempos and their oars are clashing," said Robin Bordoli, president, RollWorks. "With Sales Insights extending the RollWorks Account-based Platform we're helping marketers and sellers row powerfully together in the right direction, by giving sellers timely, relevant and actionable information for more efficient sales outreach to the accounts that matter."

RollWorks Sales Insights includes:

Account Spike Data: Data Science model identifies notable, increased daily engagement at the account level within a short rolling window, then surfaces an easily digestible "spike level" to sellers depending on how the activity compares to an engagement baseline set for each account. Sellers and Sales Managers are alerted directly and receive notifications of these spikes in activity directly in their Salesforce instance with data refreshed on a daily basis.

Data Science model identifies notable, increased daily engagement at the account level within a short rolling window, then surfaces an easily digestible "spike level" to sellers depending on how the activity compares to an engagement baseline set for each account. Sellers and Sales Managers are alerted directly and receive notifications of these spikes in activity directly in their Salesforce instance with data refreshed on a daily basis. Email Account Alerts: Sellers receive daily email digests summarizing spiking account data from their assigned accounts directly to their inbox. Sales Managers also receive daily notifications about unassigned accounts that are spiking.

Sellers receive daily email digests summarizing spiking account data from their assigned accounts directly to their inbox. Sales Managers also receive daily notifications about unassigned accounts that are spiking. Salesforce Reports and Dashboards: Account Spike data is visualized in RollWorks' Salesforce App, available for download in the AppExchange.

Account Spike data is visualized in RollWorks' Salesforce App, available for download in the AppExchange. Salesforce Account Component: Provides key, contextual insights at your fingertips while browsing accounts in Salesforce, including Spike Level , Fit Grade, and a Spike Drilldown highlighting contact-level insights about which specific contacts and activities had the greatest impact on spike level for the account.

"We built Sales Insights to give sellers timely, relevant and actionable information for more efficient and effective sales outreach to the accounts that matter most. To do this, we focused on tuning the delivery frequency, data quality, and the mechanisms through which we're delivering these insights," said Justin Cooperman, vice president of product, RollWorks. "The result is an invaluable product that should hit the mark for sales teams, delivering acute insights daily, rather than weekly or monthly. In competitive markets, speed of response is paramount and directly influences the likelihood of winning an account. However, because signal quality is also vital we've leveraged our deep machine learning infrastructure to ensure that insights are always fresh and so sellers don't waste their time on false positives. Finally, we are delivering this companion experience where sellers already spend a majority of their time, in both Salesforce and email so there's no need to login or learn a new application. We're confident that customers using our Sales Insights product will generate more meetings, with the right contacts, and at the right time, ultimately resulting in more won opportunities."

RollWorks Sales Insights is currently available to customers on the RollWorks Account-Based Platform who have Salesforce Sales Cloud Enterprise, Unlimited, Developer, Performance, or Professional editions. To learn more, visit: https://www.rollworks.com/sales-insights

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, Inc., offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small —from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

Media Contact:

Leila Dunning

[email protected]

SOURCE NextRoll Inc.