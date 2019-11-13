Rolta|Advizex Partners with Cynerio to Deliver IoMT Cybersecurity Solutions to North American Healthcare Organizations

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolta|Advizex and Cynerio today announced the partnership to deliver IoMT Cybersecurity solutions throughout North America. Rolta|Advizex is a national partner and a trusted advisor for over 44 years providing expert services drawing from a team of over 2,500 IT specialists. Cynerio ensures healthcare organizations' patient safety, data protection, service continuity, and good reputation by protecting the hospitals' most vulnerable link – the connected medical devices and healthcare IoT.

The combined forces of cutting-edge technology from Cynerio and the extensive expertise and footprint from Rolta|Advizex will result in best of breed offering to healthcare market, allowing organizations to reduce costs, improve patient experience and increase population health through innovative solutions.

"With the growing number of cyberattacks that threaten patient data and safety, the vulnerability of connected devices is becoming a key concern for healthcare management," said Steve Kucker, VP & GM with Rolta|Advizex. "We are proud to represent Cynerio's technology to provide healthcare organizations with the confidence that their patient's safety and data is fully protected. "

"We are gratified to join forces with Rolta|Advizex, one of the top IT consulting firms in North America," said Leon Lerman, Cynerio CEO. "With over a dozen closed deals with leading hospitals since we opened our New York office in January, Rolta|Advizex's robust network of healthcare cybersecurity experts will enable us to reach and serve a wider range of customers. We continue to leverage our strategic partnership with Tech Data and work with its premium partners."

"Tech Data is focused on helping our vendor's team with our resellers to deliver innovative solutions to their customers. We are excited to see Cynerio partner with Rolta|Advizex to deliver cutting edge cybersecurity, enabling hospitals to secure their biomedical devices and clinical ecosystem," said Steve Unger, Senior Healthcare Manager (North America) Tech Data.

The two companies will soon announce a joint special offering tailor-made for the healthcare industry.

About Rolta|Advizex

Rolta|Advizex is a trusted advisor for over 44 years. We empower healthcare organization to reduce costs, improve patient experience and increase population health through innovative solutions. We offer the resources of a global company with the personalized support of local sales and technology resources.

About Cynerio

Cynerio has set to disrupt the healthcare industry with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise in medical device security and healthcare IoT. Designed with medical context and business impact in mind, Cynerio's cloud-based solution applies machine learning to provide actionable intelligence for protecting medical and IoT devices. Utilizing automated device discovery, communications profiling and continuous risk assessment, Cynerio's platform enables prioritized risk mitigation to ensure patient safety, data confidentiality and business continuity.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.cynerio.co

