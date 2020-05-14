Romain Gerardin-Fresse Crowned Banking and Finance Lawyer of the Year by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Romain Gerardin-Fresse, Founder of GFK Conseils Juridis, has been named Banking and Finance Lawyer of the Year in the Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

The Awards seek to identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-level executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business, finance and legal communities.

Business law is a notoriously demanding and complex part of the industry, but since its establishment just three years ago the Nice based firm has gained a reputation as a leader in its field.

Named as one of the top ten lawyers in Europe, Romain Gerardin-Fresse established GFK Conseils Juridis in 2017. Since then the company has been experiencing extraordinary success, winning several prestigious accolades in the process.

The luxury law firm is renowned for devising strategies and implementing plans that rescue businesses from catastrophe. Already Romain and his team have corporate clients in numerous countries throughout Europe, America and the Middle East. In addition to the many high profile businesses on its case list, the firm also works with international celebrities and has expanded its reach to full legal, financial, managerial and fiscal audits with an average ticket of more than 60 Million Euros per deal managed.

Romain told BWM that what sets the company apart from its competitors is its proactive approach. "There are many different models of crisis management within the market. However, the vast majority of them are purely reactive, coming in to resolve situations either just at the point of crisis or in the aftermath. Although these are areas of work which GFK Conseils can and has done carried out on many occasions, I would stress that this is not our focus. We provide a unique, tailor made service which aims to prevent crisis points ever coming to fruition. In order to do this our approach has to be in depth and primarily strategic."

The company is built on a firm foundation of three central elements; quality, efficiency and recognition, with a clear emphasis on success and staying ahead of the curve.

Further information about GFK Conseils Juridis can be found at the company website – https://www.gfkconseils-juridis.fr/

An article on GFK Conseils Juridis can be found on the Business Worldwide website https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/04/20/romain-gerardin-fresse-gfk-coneils-juridis-changing-the-rules-for-crisis-management-consulting/

More information about the Business Worldwide Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

About Business Worldwide Magazine



Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: [email protected]



W: http://www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine